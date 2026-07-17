Stroud Couple's Innovative Coach Service: A Cost-Effective Solution for London Commuters (2026)

Stroud's New Commute: A Revolutionary Take on Peak Travel to London

In a bold move, Stroud couple Tom and Rebecca MacMillan are disrupting the status quo of expensive peak-time travel to London. Their ambitious plan, GoStroud, aims to revolutionize the way commuters travel to the capital, offering a more affordable and accessible option. This innovative service is set to make a significant impact on the lives of those who work in London but call Stroud home.

A Frustrating Reality

Tom and Rebecca, both aware of the financial burden of peak-time travel, decided to take matters into their own hands. Rebecca, an improv teacher and performer, and Tom, an agricultural policy expert, understand the struggles of their fellow commuters. The high costs of trains and the early morning commutes have become a significant barrier for many. As Rebecca noted, "This makes the difference about whether or not they can continue with their work in London."

A Costly Commute

The current reality for many commuters is a costly affair. Hollie Benneyworth, a tech marketing professional, faces a monthly expenditure of over £600 for her commute, including childcare costs. This financial strain is a significant concern, as highlighted by Harry Harvey, who dreams of buying a house but is held back by the high travel expenses. The MacMillan's themselves experienced the financial burden, with Tom mentioning that an advance ticket for a month would cost around £144.

GoStroud: A Community-Driven Solution

GoStroud is not just a coach service; it's a community-driven initiative. The couple aims to provide an affordable alternative to the existing rail and coach companies. By offering a three-times-a-week service, leaving Stroud at 06:00 and returning at 20:00, GoStroud promises to save commuters a significant amount of money. The total daily fare, including travel, is just under £50, a substantial saving compared to the current options.

A Welcome Addition

The plan has been warmly received by rail and coach companies, who see it as a valuable addition to the existing options. Great Western Railway welcomes the idea, emphasizing the environmental benefits of reducing car usage. National Express, while already providing affordable coach journeys, acknowledges the potential of GoStroud to offer a targeted, commuter-friendly service, complementing their existing services.

A Community-Focused Approach

Tom and Rebecca's choice of Barnes Coaches, a family-owned business with a rich history, further emphasizes their commitment to supporting local enterprises. Transport manager Ross McKay expressed his delight in being part of this innovative project, highlighting the importance of community support.

Looking Ahead

The trial period, set to run over five days next month, will provide valuable insights into the service's potential. Tom and Rebecca are optimistic and already envision expanding GoStroud to other peak-time routes, with a potential return service to Bristol on the horizon. Their passion for making a difference in the lives of commuters is evident, and their dedication to providing a sustainable and affordable travel solution is commendable.

Conclusion: A New Era of Commuting

GoStroud is not just a coach service; it's a symbol of change and innovation in the world of commuting. By addressing the financial burden of peak-time travel, Tom and Rebecca are empowering individuals to pursue their aspirations without the fear of financial constraints. This initiative has the potential to create a new era of commuting, where affordability and accessibility are no longer barriers to success.