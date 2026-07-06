Summer Game Fest 2026: Every Release Date Announced for PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch & More! (2026)

The Summer Game Fest 2026 has unveiled a plethora of release dates for upcoming video games, spanning across various platforms and genres. From AAA titles to indie gems, the list is extensive and diverse. September stands out as a particularly busy month, with a slew of games releasing, including 'BioEden', 'Marsupilami 2: Salsa Palombia', and 'Orbitals'. The list also includes highly anticipated games like 'Valheim 1.0 + Deep North' and 'Grand Theft Auto 6', which is expected to release in November, though the exact date remains undisclosed. The upcoming year, 2027, also promises a rich gaming experience with titles like 'Stranger Than Heaven' set to release in January. However, it's worth noting that November is looking fairly quiet, which might be a relief for gamers who are yet to complete their current game backlog. The Summer Game Fest 2026 has certainly got gamers excited, and with so many new releases on the horizon, it's time to update those wishlists and prepare for a gaming extravaganza.

Summer Game Fest 2026: Every Release Date Announced for PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch & More! (2026)
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