Summer Gardening: Filling Border Gaps with Show-Stopping Plants (2026)

As we approach the summer months, it's time to address those pesky border gaps in our gardens. While summer is often associated with a burst of gardening enthusiasm, it's also a challenging time to introduce new plants due to the unpredictable weather conditions. However, with a bit of strategic planning and some expert advice, we can transform those gaps into vibrant, blooming spaces.

The Summer Gardening Dilemma

Summer, with its long days and warm weather, is when many of us turn our attention to gardening. Yet, it's also the season when planting can be the most difficult. The key lies in timing and preparation. We need to ensure the soil is moist and that we have reliable rainfall to give our plants the best possible start.

My Personal Gardening Journey

I've recently imposed a plant-buying ban on myself, as my garden is likely to be a construction site for most of the summer. However, I've made an exception for supporting local charitable gardens, investing in some Gladiolus murielae corms and easy-to-grow wildflower seeds. It's a delicate balance between my gardening passion and the practicalities of an evolving garden landscape.

The Challenge of Summer Planting

Summer is a tricky time for planting due to the abundance of flowering plants at garden centers. These plants require a lot of energy and care, which can be daunting for gardeners, especially during the busy summer months when everything is growing rapidly. It's easy to feel overwhelmed and discouraged when plants don't thrive as expected.

Summer Showstoppers to the Rescue

Here's where some strategic plant choices come into play. Salvias, for instance, are perennial powerhouses that will return year after year. They make excellent companions for roses, offering aromatic oils that combat blackspot and hide thorny stems. Imagine having a vibrant, fragrant garden well into November with minimal effort!

Dahlias are another classic choice for midsummer blooms. While they may require some slug management and staking, the payoff is worth it - dozens of show-stopping flowers until the first frosts. And don't forget about Hylotelephium, or sedums, which are versatile, low-maintenance perennials that thrive in pots or borders.

A Word on Cost and Sustainability

In today's economic climate, it's important to consider the cost of gardening. I've found that supporting local charitable gardens and opting for donations or volunteers can be a more sustainable and budget-friendly approach. Plus, it adds a personal touch to your garden, knowing that your plants have a story and a purpose beyond aesthetics.

Final Thoughts

Summer gardening is a delicate dance, but with the right plants and a bit of creativity, we can transform our gardens into vibrant oases. It's all about finding the right balance between our gardening passions and the practicalities of our unique spaces. So, let's embrace the challenge and create summer gardens that thrive and inspire!