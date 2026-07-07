Summer Performing Arts: 'Seussical' and 'Frozen' Musicals | Grand Forks Herald (2026)

Summer Performing Arts (SPA) is gearing up for its 38th season, bringing two captivating musicals to the stage: 'Seussical' and 'Frozen'. This year's productions promise to be a treat for the community, offering a blend of family-friendly entertainment and high school students' hard work and dedication. With over 80 high schoolers involved in 'Frozen' and around 70 in 'Seussical', SPA is once again providing a platform for young talent to shine.

'Seussical' is a delightful musical based on the beloved Dr. Seuss stories, with a plot centered around 'Horton Hears a Who'. It's a fun, uplifting show that has already proven its enduring appeal, as Alex Hovey, one of the directors, believes it will continue to return in future years. The musical's energy and family-friendly nature are sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

On the other hand, 'Frozen' is a more recent addition to the Disney canon, and SPA's production aims to bring the animated film to life on stage. With a focus on special effects and impressive set design, as Kaia Boppre notes, this musical is set to be a visual spectacle. The technical team's efforts will be on full display, with students handling lighting, audio, carpentry, and painting, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience for the audience.

The impact of SPA extends beyond the stage. It provides a valuable learning experience for students, as Emerson Eastman, a senior involved with SPA, attests. Through their involvement, students gain practical skills in technical aspects, such as lighting and sound, as well as carpentry and set design. This hands-on experience is a rare opportunity for high school students, allowing them to develop skills that will benefit their future endeavors.

Moreover, SPA's inclusive approach is commendable. The program welcomes students of all ages and abilities, ensuring that no one is left behind. SPA Director Al Peterson emphasizes that financial hardship is never a barrier, thanks to a generous scholarship fund. This commitment to accessibility and inclusivity is a testament to SPA's dedication to nurturing young talent and providing a supportive environment for all participants.

The performances of 'Seussical' and 'Frozen' will take place at Red River High School and Grand Forks Central High School, respectively. The shows are open to the public, and tickets can be purchased through the SPA website. The dates and times of the performances are as follows:

'Seussical': 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

'Frozen': 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21



The article concludes by highlighting the emotional impact of SPA's performances. The dedication and passion of the students, combined with the community's support, create a powerful and memorable experience. As the director's words suggest, these shows are not just about entertainment but also about the joy of creating art and the power of community support.

In my opinion, SPA's commitment to inclusivity and its ability to engage and inspire young people is truly remarkable. The program's impact on the community and its participants is a testament to the power of the arts in education. As we eagerly await the performances, it's clear that SPA continues to be a shining example of how the arts can bring people together and foster a sense of community and creativity.