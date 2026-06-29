Supergirl (2026) Review: A Second Opinion and What Did You Think? (2026)

The Superhero Dilemma: A Review of 'Supergirl' (2026)

The world of superheroes is a crowded place, and with the recent reboot of the DCU, one might expect a fresh take on these iconic characters. However, 'Supergirl' seems to have missed the mark in terms of innovation.

A Safe Bet, But Is It Worth It?

The film follows Kara Zor-El, our titular hero, on a quest for vengeance after a personal tragedy. While it's refreshing to see a superhero with flaws and vulnerabilities, the overall narrative feels all too familiar. The story, based on Tom King's 'Woman of Tomorrow,' didn't leave a lasting impression on me. As a comic book enthusiast, I was expecting more depth and originality, especially given the rich source material.

The supporting characters also fall into typical superhero movie tropes. Ruthye, played by Eve Ridley, feels like a cliché sidekick, serving little purpose beyond advancing the plot. This is a missed opportunity to explore a more nuanced and engaging character dynamic.

The Silver Linings

Despite my criticisms, there are some standout performances. Jason Momoa's portrayal of Lobo is a fan favorite, bringing the character to life with charisma and unpredictability. His presence elevates the film and adds a much-needed spark. Additionally, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem offers a surprisingly entertaining villain, with a unique and quirky portrayal.

Visuals: A Mixed Bag

The visual effects are a double-edged sword. While some sequences are breathtaking, others are underwhelming. The inconsistency in quality is jarring and detracts from the overall experience. It's becoming increasingly challenging to create unique action sequences in the superhero genre, and 'Supergirl' doesn't break new ground in this regard.

Directing Choices: Playing It Safe

Director Craig Gillespie, known for his diverse filmography, seems to have played it safe with 'Supergirl'. The film lacks the energy and boundary-pushing elements that his previous works often showcase. The emotional moments with Krypto are well-executed, but they aren't enough to fully engage the audience.

The Bigger Picture

What does 'Supergirl' mean for the future of DC projects? Despite its shortcomings, the film introduces Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, a character with immense potential. Her performance is effortless, and I believe she could become a standout in the DC universe. Hopefully, this film's lukewarm reception won't hinder future explorations of these characters.

In my opinion, 'Supergirl' is a missed opportunity to deliver a truly groundbreaking superhero story. While it has its moments, the film ultimately feels like a safe bet that doesn't take enough risks. The superhero genre is in dire need of fresh ideas, and this film could have been a step in that direction. Nevertheless, I remain optimistic about the future of DC films, eagerly awaiting the next installment that will truly push the boundaries of the genre.