Surprising Health Literacy Gap: Many Gen Xers and Millennials Struggle with Pill Bottles (2026)

A Surprising Number of Gen Xers and Millennials Can’t Figure Out a Pill Bottle

The findings of a recent study by Northwestern University scientists have revealed a concerning issue: a significant portion of Gen Xers and Millennials struggle with reading and understanding medication instructions. This problem extends beyond just reading pill bottles, as many individuals face challenges in comprehending dosage instructions and following doctor's recommendations, indicating a broader issue with health literacy among younger adults.

The study, part of the MidCog project, involved approximately 1,000 participants aged 35 to 64 who had recently visited a Chicago-area medical center or hospital. Researchers assessed health literacy through a simple nutritional label test and self-management skills by asking participants to navigate health-related scenarios. The results were eye-opening.

Roughly 33% of participants scored poorly on the health literacy test, and many struggled with everyday health tasks. This finding is particularly concerning given the increasing complexity of health demands and the reliance on medications for managing various medical conditions.

The study's lead author, Abigail Vogeley, emphasizes that the issue is not about individual capabilities but rather the healthcare system's ability to support patients. She highlights the importance of improving health literacy to ensure patients can effectively manage their health, especially as they age and face more complex health challenges.

The research also revealed a correlation between low health literacy and an increased likelihood of having chronic health conditions, more prescriptions, and lower cognitive test scores. This suggests that low health literacy may contribute to poorer health outcomes, further emphasizing the need for better health communication.

Instead of criticizing individuals, the researchers advocate for a more supportive approach. They suggest that intuitive drug labeling, plain language, and explicit instructions can significantly improve health literacy. By making medication instructions clearer and more accessible, the healthcare system can better empower patients to manage their health effectively.

The MidCog project will continue to monitor the participants, aiming to understand the long-term impact of low health literacy on health outcomes. The ultimate goal is to identify strategies to enhance patient engagement and support in managing complex health demands, ensuring that younger adults receive the necessary healthcare guidance.