Surprising Tips for Making Exercise and Working Out Easier (2026)

In the quest for a healthier lifestyle, many of us struggle with finding the motivation to exercise regularly, especially in the morning. But what if I told you that the key to making workouts easier isn't about willpower in the moment, but rather about removing friction and tricking your future self into showing up? This is a concept that has been explored in various contexts, from productivity to habit formation, and it's particularly relevant when it comes to fitness. Let's dive into some of the most surprising and effective habits that can make working out, especially in the morning, a breeze.

The Power of Identity-Based Habits

One of the most intriguing insights shared on the r/xxfitness community is the idea of making habits identity-based. Instead of focusing on the behavior itself, you shift the focus to your identity as someone who exercises regularly. This simple shift in perspective can be a game-changer. For instance, instead of saying, 'I don't smoke,' you say, 'I'm not a smoker.' This makes the habit an integral part of your identity, making it harder to deviate from.

Remove Friction, Trick Your Future Self

Another common thread among the tips shared is the importance of removing friction and setting things up the night before. By doing so, you're essentially tricking your future self into showing up. For example, setting your alarm across the room so you have to get up to turn it off, or laying out your workout clothes the night before, ensures that you're already one step closer to your goal. This reduces the mental load and makes it easier to follow through on your plans.

The Power of Small, Achievable Goals

Another effective strategy is to set small, achievable goals that are easy to convince yourself to do, no matter how tired you feel. For instance, putting on your running outfit and walking around the block once, or telling yourself you just have to drive to the gym, even if you don't feel like it. Once you get started, you're more likely to continue. This is a classic example of the 'Habit Loop' concept, where small, consistent actions lead to larger changes over time.

The Role of Perspective and Identity

Perspective plays a crucial role in making workouts easier. When you struggle to get out of bed, remind yourself that standing up and getting dressed is the hardest part. By shifting your focus to the identity of someone who exercises regularly, you can give yourself permission to take it easy during the workout, knowing that you've already accomplished the hardest part by showing up.

The Importance of Sleep and Routine

Getting enough sleep is another critical factor in making workouts easier. Prioritizing sleep is essential for feeling physically and mentally rested. This is particularly relevant for those who have to wake up early for work. By getting as much sleep as you need, you're setting the stage for a more productive and energized day, making it easier to follow through on your fitness goals.

The Power of Social Support

Finally, social support can be a game-changer. Getting a friend or two to go with you to the gym can make it harder to justify not going. Even if you don't work out together, knowing that someone will notice if you skip can be a powerful motivator. This is a classic example of how social norms and expectations can influence behavior.

In conclusion, making workouts easier isn't about willpower in the moment, but rather about removing friction and tricking your future self into showing up. By adopting habits that are identity-based, removing friction, setting small, achievable goals, and leveraging social support, you can make exercise a seamless part of your daily routine. So, what's the habit that finally made working out stick for you? Share it in the comments below.