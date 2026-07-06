Susan Boyle's Singing Voice Still Recovering After Stroke, Says 'I Am Getting There' (2026)

Susan Boyle's Journey: From Stroke to Stage, with a Touch of Drama and a Song

Susan Boyle, the Scottish singer who took the world by storm with her powerful rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream' on Britain's Got Talent, has been through quite a journey since her rise to fame. Four years after suffering a stroke, she's still working on getting her singing voice back to its former glory. But that hasn't stopped her from making a comeback, both in terms of her career and her public image.

A Stroke and a Setback

Boyle's stroke in 2023 left her with significant muscular weakness on one side, affecting her ability to speak and sing. It was a difficult time for the 65-year-old, who had to undergo extensive speech therapy to regain her voice. Despite the progress she's made, her singing voice is still not fully recovered, and she's taking it one step at a time.

"I am taking wee baby steps," she told The Sun. "If you go too fast, too soon, you go down a hole. It took a while for my confidence to come back with my music. But I am getting there. Slowly."

A Glamorous Comeback

Boyle made a stylish return to the spotlight last month, appearing in a Cornetto ice cream advert with a dramatic new look, including a blonde bob and fur coat. While this was a fun and light-hearted moment, it also served as a reminder of her resilience and determination to return to music.

"One day I would love to go back on tour," she said. "It is something I am thinking about in the future. It really is baby steps. We’ll see where I play."

A Musical Future?

Boyle's recovery is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Despite the setbacks, she's remained optimistic and focused on her goal of returning to music. She's taking vocal lessons and working on her singing, slowly but surely.

"I have been having a lot of vocal lessons, too, for my singing," she said. "My singing voice still needs some work, but I’m sure it will come back."

A Wake-Up Call for Simon Cowell

Boyle's stroke also served as a wake-up call for Britain's Got Talent judge and creator Simon Cowell, who admitted that his reaction to her appearance was "awful." He praised Boyle for her impact on the show, saying, "She did more good for our show than probably any other contestant."

A Lasting Legacy

Boyle's journey is a reminder of the power of perseverance and the impact of a stroke on an individual's life. It's also a testament to her resilience and determination to return to the stage, even if it's one step at a time. Her story is a source of inspiration for many, showing that even after a major setback, there's always a chance to rise again.

As Boyle continues to work on her recovery, one can only hope that her singing voice will return to its former glory, and that she'll be able to share her music with the world once again. It's a story that continues to unfold, with a song that's still being written.