SVG's Strong Start in Nashville: A Strategic Supercars Showdown (2026)

The Nashville Superspeedway race is shaping up to be an intriguing contest for Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), with a unique strategic challenge and a rain-affected qualifying session. With temperatures expected to reach the high 20s, the race will start in the early evening, providing drivers with additional grip on the concrete surface. This is SVG's second start at the venue, with a 25th-place finish in the Cup Series last year and a 15th-place finish in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024. The race is set to begin at 9 am tomorrow, and SVG will start from position 10 after qualifying was rained out for the second straight week. The grid position is determined by a formula that takes into account race finishing position and championship standings, with SVG currently placed 14th in points. The pole position was awarded to Denny Hamlin. This is the sixth straight qualifying session rained out, equaling the all-time record, and the race promises to be an interesting strategic contest. The Undercut, a Supercars racing column, is back to break down the world of racing, and it will be interesting to see how SVG navigates this unique challenge.