Swimming in Paris 2026: Joinville-le-Pont Beach Opens for Summer! | Marne River Swimming Guide (2026)

Swimming in Val-de-Marne: A Splash of Summer Fun

The sun is shining, and the beach is calling! Joinville-le-Pont, a charming town in Val-de-Marne, is gearing up for a summer of aquatic fun. Starting June 20, 2026, the town's iconic beach on the marina's sandbank will be open for swimmers, offering a refreshing escape from the Parisian heat.

But what makes this beach so special? Well, for starters, it's a return to a century-old tradition. Joinville-le-Pont was once a hub for swimming and dancing along the riverbank, before a ban in the 1970s. Now, the beach is making a comeback, inviting residents and visitors alike to dive into the Marne's cool waters.

A Beach for All

The beach will be open from June 20 to August 31, 2026, with a special inauguration day on the 20th, offering free entry and activities. The beach is easily accessible, located just a short walk from the RER A and the edge of the Bois de Vincennes. It's a convenient spot for Île-de-France residents to cool off.

The beach boasts two separate pools for adults and children, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Lifeguards will be on duty, and sunbeds will be available, providing the perfect spot to relax after a swim. Reservations are possible online through the Marne Bois Plages platform, up to four days in advance, or on-site, subject to availability.

Prices are reasonable, with 3 euros for local residents (proof of address required), 8 euros for external visitors, and 10 euros for large families. Access is free for children under 4 and for accompanied disabled people. However, please note that anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

A Unique Swimming Experience

What sets Joinville-le-Pont's beach apart is its commitment to water quality. The pool uses a revolutionary system, filtering the Marne's water through a sand filter, activated carbon, and UV treatment, ensuring the water is clean and safe. This is a first in France, and it's a welcome innovation for swimmers.

The Regional Health Agency conducts regular water quality tests, and temporary closures may be implemented if water quality declines. The Val-de-Marne prefecture emphasizes the importance of swimming only in designated areas, reminding us of the risks associated with swimming outside these sites.

A Summer of Aquatic Adventures

Joinville-le-Pont's beach is just one of many swimming spots in Val-de-Marne. The department is making waves with its commitment to providing safe and enjoyable aquatic experiences. The Saint-Maur-des-Fossés beach opens on June 20, 2026, but only for a month, while the Champigny-sur-Marne beach will be open from July 4 to July 19, 2026.

So, if you're planning a summer getaway in Paris and Île-de-France, be sure to check out the designated swimming spots along the Seine and Marne. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Joinville-le-Pont's beach promises a refreshing and memorable summer experience.

In my opinion, this is a fantastic initiative to bring back a historic tradition and provide a safe swimming environment. It's a great opportunity for locals and tourists to enjoy the beauty of the Marne while staying cool. I can't wait to see the smiles on people's faces as they dive into the refreshing waters!