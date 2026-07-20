System Of A Down and Queens Of The Stone Age Live in London: Stage Times and Highlights (2026)

System of a Down and Queens of the Stone Age are set to take the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing an electric atmosphere to London. The highly anticipated show promises to be a spectacle, with stage times revealed and fans eagerly awaiting the performance. This marks a significant return for System of a Down, who haven't played in London for over a decade, and their first headline tour in Europe since 2017. The tour is a testament to their enduring popularity and the band's ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

The evening's lineup is a star-studded affair, with Queens of the Stone Age opening the show at 7 pm, followed by System of a Down at 8:30 pm. The support act, Acid Bath, will take the stage at 6 pm, marking their return after a 17-year hiatus. This reunion is a treat for fans of the sludge metal genre, who will be treated to a powerful performance.

System of a Down's set is expected to be a fan favorite, featuring tracks like 'Aerials', 'Toxicity', and 'Chop Suey!', as well as some deeper cuts and rarities. The band's energy and stage presence are legendary, and their ability to create an immersive experience is unparalleled. Serj Tankian's powerful vocals and Daron Malakian's masterful guitar work will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The tour has been a celebration of the band's past and present, with pop-up shops offering exclusive merchandise and limited-edition pressings of their seminal album, 'Toxicity', to mark its 25th anniversary. The band's commitment to their fans is evident, and the tour has been a massive success, with sold-out shows and enthusiastic reviews.

Despite the band's recent success, there is a sense of mystery surrounding their future. System of a Down has not released a full-length album since 2005, and the band's members have been cautious about the prospect of new music. Daron Malakian has stated that the album 'shits' drive wedges between the band members, and Serj Tankian has expressed a reluctance to record after becoming 'very passive' during the creation of 'Mezmerize' and 'Hypnotize'. However, the band's current tour has been a source of joy for the members, with Tankian stating that they are 'having the best time of [their] lives as a band'.

The show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a testament to the band's enduring legacy and their ability to create an unforgettable experience. With a carefully curated lineup and a passionate fan base, the event is sure to be a memorable one. As the lights dim and the music begins, System of a Down and Queens of the Stone Age will take the stage, delivering a performance that will resonate with fans for years to come.