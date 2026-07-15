Tadej Pogačar: Can He Break the 62-Year-Old Tour de France Record? (2026)

The 2026 Tour de France is set to be a thrilling spectacle, with the sport's biggest star, Tadej Pogačar, on the cusp of breaking a record that has stood for over half a century. At 27, Pogačar is the youngest cyclist in history to win four Tours, and he's the favorite to win his fifth this July. But what makes this achievement even more remarkable is the context in which it's being pursued.

The Tour de France is a grueling event, with cyclists burning 3,000 to 4,000 calories per day and the race lasting 21 days. It takes a world-class athlete to win the Tour once, and only a handful have managed to win it more than once. The record for most Tour victories stands at five, held by Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Induráin. Lance Armstrong, however, had his victories stripped due to doping.

Pogačar's dominance is all the more impressive given his age. While Tour champions typically reach their peak in their mid-20s, Pogačar has already achieved a level of success that many cyclists can only dream of. His victory margin over Jonas Vingegaard in 2024 was over six minutes, and in 2025, he won four out of 21 daily Tour stages, while Vingegaard won none. This level of consistency and performance puts Pogačar in a strong position to break the five-Tour record.

However, the Tour de France is a highly competitive event, and Pogačar's rivals are not far behind. Vingegaard, in particular, has been a formidable opponent, beating Pogačar twice in the last two years. The rivalry between these two cyclists is expected to continue for many years, as they are only a few years apart in age. Additionally, the Tour is a team event, and Pogačar's team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, will play a crucial role in his success.

The team's discipline and talent will be essential in supporting Pogačar in the mountains, where the top contenders often need the most help. In contrast, Vingegaard's teammates have been criticized for their lack of support, which has contributed to his struggles. If Vingegaard and his team can improve their performance, the race could become more competitive.

Despite the challenges, Pogačar's chances of breaking the five-Tour record are still strong. Ron Kiefel, an American cyclist who rode in seven Tours, believes that Pogačar is physically in his prime and has many more years of amazing victories ahead. However, the Tour de France is a unpredictable event, and simple misfortune, such as a crash or illness, could derail Pogačar's progress.

In conclusion, the 2026 Tour de France promises to be a thrilling race, with Pogačar's pursuit of the five-Tour record adding an extra layer of excitement. While the competition is fierce, Pogačar's age, talent, and team support give him a strong advantage. The outcome of the race will be determined by the cyclists' ability to perform at their best and overcome the challenges that the Tour de France presents.