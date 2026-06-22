Tanya Mittal Defends Pranit More Amid 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Controversy: Is Social Media Too Toxic? (2026)

The Toxic Tango of Cancel Culture and Accountability: A Biryani-Sized Controversy

Let’s talk about biryani—or rather, the storm in a biryani pot that’s been brewing in India’s pop culture landscape. If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve likely stumbled upon the Rs 370 Ki Biryani saga involving stand-up comedian Pranit More. Personally, I think this controversy is less about biryani and more about the toxic dance between accountability and cancel culture. What makes this particularly fascinating is how a single remark on a comedy show spiraled into a full-blown public trial, complete with FIRs, deactivated social media accounts, and a chorus of armchair judges.

The Spark That Ignited the Flame



Here’s the gist: During a live show, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, shared that he spent Rs 370 on biryani during a date and expected a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed it off and moved on. In my opinion, this is where the real issue lies—not in the remark itself, but in the comedian’s failure to challenge it. Comedy is a powerful tool, and with great punchlines comes great responsibility. What many people don’t realize is that comedians often shape societal norms, whether intentionally or not. By not addressing the misogynistic undertones, Pranit inadvertently normalized a problematic mindset.

The Mob Mentality Takeover



Social media did what it does best: pounce. Pranit was slammed, trolled, and virtually crucified. Tanya Mittal, his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant, weighed in, urging people to stop the trolling while also holding Pranit accountable. Her stance is nuanced, and I find it refreshing. She acknowledges the mistake but questions the relentless pile-on. If you take a step back and think about it, the line between holding someone accountable and publicly shaming them is razor-thin. Tanya’s plea for empathy is a reminder that behind every viral controversy is a human being with a family and a life beyond the screen.

The Apology That Fell on Deaf Ears



Pranit issued an apology, admitting his lapse in judgment and promising to do better. But here’s the kicker: the internet rarely forgives, even when it’s given what it demands. His apology was sincere, but it didn’t stop the backlash. This raises a deeper question: When does accountability turn into a bloodsport? In my opinion, the problem isn’t just Pranit’s mistake; it’s the culture of public shaming that thrives on outrage. We’ve become so quick to cancel that we forget the purpose of criticism—to correct, not to destroy.

The Bigger Picture: Comedy, Culture, and Consequences



What this really suggests is that comedy is no longer just about laughs; it’s a battleground for societal values. A detail that I find especially interesting is how this controversy reflects India’s evolving relationship with gender dynamics. The audience member’s remark wasn’t just about biryani; it was about transactional relationships and entitlement. Pranit’s failure to address it highlights a broader issue: the casual sexism that still permeates our culture.

The Empathy Deficit in the Digital Age



Tanya’s call for empathy hits home. We live in an era where one misstep can turn you into a pariah. Personally, I think this is a symptom of a larger problem—our inability to separate the person from the mistake. Everyone deserves accountability, but not everyone deserves to be canceled. What’s missing is nuance, the willingness to see people as flawed humans rather than villains.

Where Do We Go From Here?



If there’s one takeaway from this biryani-sized controversy, it’s this: we need to rethink how we hold people accountable. Public shaming should be the last resort, not the default. From my perspective, the real lesson here isn’t about Pranit or biryani; it’s about us. Are we fostering a culture of growth, or are we just weaponizing outrage?

As I reflect on this, I can’t help but wonder: What if, instead of canceling, we started conversations? What if we used controversies like these to educate rather than humiliate? After all, even the most expensive biryani tastes better when shared—not thrown in someone’s face.