The escape of Mary, a Tasmanian devil, from a wildlife park on the Gold Coast has sparked both concern and intrigue. This incident highlights the unique challenges of managing carnivorous marsupials and the potential ecological implications of their presence in new environments. Here's a deeper dive into the story, with a focus on the personal commentary and analysis that makes it truly engaging.

The Houdini of the Bush

Mary's escape is a testament to the ingenuity of these creatures. At just two years old, she displayed an unexpected level of boldness, which is quite remarkable given her shy nature. The curator, Lauren Mousley, noted that Mary's behavior was "very, very abnormal," indicating that her escape was not a result of routine exploration but rather a calculated and daring move. This raises the question: What prompted Mary to take such a risk?

One possible explanation is the recent arrival of Mary and her companion, Mavka, from a zoological facility in New South Wales. The fact that they were not yet fully acclimated to their new environment could have triggered a sense of adventure and curiosity. However, it's also worth considering the impact of stress and confinement on Mary's behavior. The quarantine period may have been a contributing factor, pushing her to take the leap and explore beyond her enclosure.

A Carnivorous Threat

The presence of a Tasmanian devil in the wild is a double-edged sword. While Mary herself poses no immediate biological risk, her escape has opened up a range of concerns. As an active hunter, she could pose a threat to local wildlife, including brush-tailed possums, cats, and foxes. This is particularly concerning given the ongoing battle against invasive predators in Australia. The idea of rewilding the Tasmanian devil on the mainland has been proposed, but it's a delicate balance.

Rewilding: A Double-Edged Sword

The suggestion of rewilding Tasmanian devils on the mainland is an intriguing one, but it's not without its challenges. Emeritus Prof Hamish McCallum argues that such an introduction should not occur in densely populated areas like southeast Queensland. The risk of roadkill and dog attacks is a very real concern, and the potential impact on local ecosystems cannot be overlooked. However, the idea of rewilding in a controlled environment, such as Wilsons Promontory national park, presents a more viable option.

The Search Continues

Despite the search efforts, Mary remains at large. The park's team, including a drone operator with thermal imaging capabilities, has been unable to locate her. The challenge of capturing a wild and potentially hungry devil is a daunting one. However, the public is urged not to approach Mary, as devils can be reactive and unpredictable. The focus now is on finding her safely and ensuring the safety of both the local wildlife and the public.

In conclusion, Mary's escape is a fascinating and complex story. It highlights the unique characteristics of Tasmanian devils and the delicate balance between conservation and the potential impact on local ecosystems. As the search continues, it's a reminder of the challenges and rewards of managing these extraordinary creatures.