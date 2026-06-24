Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff: Grammy & Oscar Predictions for 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (2026)

The world of music and awards is abuzz with speculation about the potential Grammy and Oscar success of Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's latest collaboration, 'I Knew It, I Knew You.' This song, featured in the upcoming Toy Story 5, has sparked a wave of anticipation and analysis among music enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

The Collaboration

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, two powerhouse artists in their own right, have a long history of working together. Their creative partnership has yielded numerous hits and awards, but notably, they have yet to win a Grammy for a song they co-wrote. 'I Knew It, I Knew You' could change that, and it's an exciting prospect for fans and critics.

Grammy Prospects

The song has a strong chance of being nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Swift and Antonoff have already been nominated for this award in the past, with Swift receiving four previous nominations and Antonoff one. This category has seen Swift's success with 'Safe & Sound' from The Hunger Games, and Antonoff's work with fun. and St. Vincent.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a first-time Grammy win for a collaborative effort between these two artists. Personally, I think it's a testament to their unique and powerful synergy as songwriters.

Oscar Buzz

Beyond the Grammys, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' is also generating Oscar buzz. If nominated for Best Original Song, it would be the first Oscar nod for both Swift and Antonoff. This category has seen previous success for Toy Story films, with Randy Newman's nominations and win for 'We Belong Together' from Toy Story 3.

The prospect of Swift and Antonoff joining the ranks of Oscar-nominated songwriters is an intriguing one. It raises the question of whether their unique blend of pop and rock sensibilities will resonate with the Academy's voters.

A Deeper Look

Swift and Antonoff's collaboration extends beyond songwriting. They have shared four Grammys in other categories, with Antonoff winning Album of the Year as a producer on three of Swift's albums. This highlights their deep creative connection and mutual respect.

From my perspective, their artistic synergy is a rare and beautiful thing in the music industry. It's a relationship that has produced not only hit songs but also a consistent stream of critical acclaim.

Conclusion

'I Knew It, I Knew You' has the potential to be a landmark achievement for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. It could mark their first shared Grammy win for a co-written song and their first Oscar nomination. This collaboration showcases their unique artistic vision and the power of their partnership.

As we await the outcomes of these awards, one thing is clear: Swift and Antonoff's creative journey continues to captivate and inspire, leaving us eager to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo.