Taylor Swift's Wedding Guest List: Who's NOT Going? (2026)

The highly anticipated wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is set to be a spectacle, but not everyone will be in attendance. While the guest list remains a closely guarded secret, it's clear that some notable figures will be missing from the celebration. In this article, I'll delve into the intriguing dynamics surrounding the guest list, offering my insights and commentary on the potential reasons behind these exclusions. From long-standing feuds to shifting relationships, the story behind these absences is as captivating as the wedding itself.

One name that has sparked widespread speculation is Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite their close ties to Swift, the Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly not be in attendance. This decision comes as a surprise, given William's past interactions with Swift, including a memorable performance with Jon Bon Jovi and attending the Eras Tour with his children. The absence of the royal couple raises questions about the nature of their relationship with Swift and the potential impact of the ongoing Lively-Baldoni legal battle on their friendship.

Another notable absence is that of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Their exclusion is particularly intriguing, as Lively has been a close friend of Swift's for years. The strain in their relationship stems from Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni over the film 'It Ends With Us'. Swift's involvement in the dispute, despite her denials, has created a rift between the two. This incident highlights the delicate balance between personal and professional relationships in the entertainment industry.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, once close friends of Swift and Kelce, are also rumored to be missing from the guest list. Their exclusion is attributed to the drama surrounding Swift and Lively, with Sperry reportedly choosing to distance herself from the situation. This incident underscores the impact of public disputes on personal connections, even among those who were once considered close.

The speculation surrounding Karlie Kloss' attendance is equally fascinating. Kloss and Swift's relationship has been a topic of fan theory, with the acquisition of Swift's master recordings by Scooter Braun in 2019 playing a significant role. The fact that Braun was reportedly a guest at Kloss' wedding, while Swift was not, adds another layer of complexity to their dynamic. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the music industry and the impact of business deals on personal relationships.

The feud between Swift and Kim Kardashian-West over Kanye West's song 'Famous' is another chapter in this intriguing saga. The public fallout and the release of edited phone call clips created a rift between the two. Swift's song 'thanK you IMee' with the letters 'KIM' capitalized further emphasized the tension. This incident serves as a reminder of the power of public opinion and the impact of personal conflicts on one's public image.

Calvin Harris, Swift's ex-boyfriend, is also rumored to be absent from the wedding. The history between them, including the co-writing of 'This Is What You Came For', adds a layer of complexity to their dynamic. Harris' response to the situation, including accusations against Swift's team, highlights the challenges of navigating personal relationships in the public eye.

John Mayer, another ex-boyfriend of Swift, is also expected to be far from the Garden. The release of 'Dear John', which Mayer believed to be about him, created a tense situation. Mayer's public response to the song, including his feelings of humiliation, adds a layer of emotion to the story. This incident serves as a reminder of the impact of personal relationships on one's creative output.

Charli XCX, an artist rumored to have been called out by Swift, is also expected to be absent. Rumors of a feud between the two, sparked by Charli's song 'Sympathy Is a Knife', add another layer of intrigue. The fact that Charli is engaged to George Daniel, the drummer for The 1975, and that Swift briefly dated Matty Healy, the frontman of the band, further complicates the dynamic. This incident highlights the interconnectedness of the music industry and the impact of personal relationships on one's creative output.

Finally, Kayla Nicole, Kelce's ex-girlfriend, is expected to be absent from the wedding. Nicole's decision to unfollow Mahomes and her reflection on her last serious relationship add a layer of emotion to the story. This incident serves as a reminder of the impact of personal relationships on one's public image and the challenges of navigating the aftermath of a breakup.

In conclusion, the guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is a fascinating mix of personal relationships, public disputes, and shifting dynamics. The absence of certain figures adds a layer of intrigue to the celebration, leaving fans and observers alike to speculate about the reasons behind these exclusions. As the wedding approaches, the story behind the guest list continues to unfold, offering a captivating glimpse into the complex world of celebrity relationships.