Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding: Surprising Celebrity Guests & Exclusive Details! (2026)

The celebrity wedding of the year, between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, was a spectacle that captivated the world. But what truly made it memorable was the unexpected array of guests, including some of the most surprising celebrity attendees. Among them was Hugh Grant, who, as a self-proclaimed Swiftie, made a heartwarming appearance at Madison Square Garden. Grant, known for his roles in classic films like "Bridget Jones's Diary," expressed his admiration for Swift after attending her Eras Tour concert, and his invitation to the wedding was a dream come true. His presence added a touch of British charm to the event, and his message of support for the couple was a testament to the power of Swift's music and her ability to connect with fans on a personal level.

Another surprising guest was Karlie Kloss, the supermodel who had been rumored to be at odds with Swift in the past. Kloss' appearance in a stunning strapless liquid gold satin gown marked a significant moment, as it signaled a reconciliation between the two. Kloss' invitation to the wedding was a surprise, and her presence added a touch of glamour and elegance to the event.

Jason Sudeikis, a huge Chiefs fan, was also in attendance. His invitation to the wedding was a dream come true, as he had once joked with Travis about making "an honest woman out of" Taylor. Sudeikis' presence added a touch of humor and camaraderie to the event, and his support for the couple was a testament to the power of friendship and shared interests.

Barbara Corcoran, a Shark Tank personality and Swiftie, was also in attendance. Her invitation to the wedding was a surprise, as she had previously sent Taylor a box full of Eras Tour swag. Corcoran's presence added a touch of warmth and appreciation to the event, and her support for the couple was a testament to the power of fan appreciation and the impact of Swift's music on her life.

Ethan Hawke, who had starred in Swift's music video for "Fortnight," was also invited to the wedding. Hawke's presence added a touch of surprise and intrigue to the event, and his support for the couple was a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact of Swift's music on her fans.

Andrew Scott, the Fleabag star, was also in attendance, despite the confusion surrounding the infamous group chat with Taylor's ex, Joe Alwyn. Scott's presence added a touch of mystery and intrigue to the event, and his support for the couple was a testament to the power of friendship and the impact of Swift's music on her fans.

Graham Norton, who had previously appeared on Swift's show, was also in attendance. His invitation to the wedding was a surprise, and his presence added a touch of humor and camaraderie to the event. Norton's support for the couple was a testament to the power of friendship and the impact of Swift's music on her fans.

In conclusion, the celebrity wedding of the year was a spectacle that captivated the world, and the unexpected array of guests, including Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, Jason Sudeikis, Barbara Corcoran, Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, and Graham Norton, added a touch of surprise, glamour, and warmth to the event. Their presence was a testament to the power of Swift's music and her ability to connect with fans on a personal level, and their support for the couple was a reminder of the impact of Swift's music on her fans' lives.