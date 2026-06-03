Taylors Wines Threatens to Leave Australia Over Tax Changes: What's at Stake? (2026)

The future of South Australia's wine industry is in question, with a prominent winemaker, Taylors Wines, threatening to relocate overseas due to proposed tax changes. This move, if carried out, would be a significant blow to the state's economy and reputation as a wine-producing region.

The Impact of Tax Changes

The federal budget's proposed 30% minimum tax on discretionary trusts and capital gains has sparked concern among winemakers. Third-generation winemaker Mitchell Taylor, speaking on behalf of Taylors Wines, highlights the already high tax burden on the industry, with the Wine Equalisation Tax (WET) and GST combining to create a 42% wholesale tax, which is unique to the wine industry.

What many people don't realize is that these trusts are not just about tax avoidance; they are a vital tool for family-run businesses to ensure continuity and support across generations. In Mr. Taylor's case, the trust was set up to honor his sister's wishes and provide for her children, a deeply personal and emotional aspect of this story.

Industry Crisis and Consumer Shift

The wine industry in South Australia is already facing a perfect storm of challenges. Extreme weather, an oversupply of wine, and a shift in consumer preferences have created an industry crisis. Mr. Taylor believes that these proposed tax changes will further cripple the industry's ability to compete, grow, and provide employment opportunities.

Government Response and Support

The South Australian government has proposed increasing the payroll tax threshold to assist struggling businesses, particularly those in the wine industry. This move aims to encourage employment growth and support small and family-run businesses. However, the state's small and family business minister, Nadia Clancy, has remained silent on the proposed changes to capital gains tax and the tax on trust incomes, which are at the heart of the industry's concerns.

Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis, on the other hand, has emphasized the state's business-friendly environment, highlighting the absence of commercial transactional taxes like stamp duty. He believes that businesses should consider restructuring within South Australia to avoid paying taxes, an interesting perspective that might not sit well with those who feel the tax burden is already too high.

The Need for Dialogue

Mr. Taylor emphasizes the need for open dialogue between the industry and the government. With so much uncertainty, it's understandable that businesses are hesitant to commit to any one course of action. The potential impact of these tax changes is significant and long-lasting, and it's crucial that all stakeholders are heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Conclusion

The threat of Taylors Wines relocating overseas is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between taxation and industry support. While governments aim to generate revenue, they must also consider the long-term viability and competitiveness of key industries. The wine industry's concerns are a call to action, urging policymakers to carefully consider the broader implications of their decisions and the potential consequences for South Australia's economy and reputation.