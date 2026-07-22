Teaching Kids About Money: Tips for Parents (2026)

The Money Talk: Why It’s Time to Rethink How We Teach Kids About Finances

Let’s start with a question: When was the last time you had a meaningful conversation about money with your kids? If you’re like most parents, the answer might be never. Money talks are often avoided, shrouded in discomfort, or relegated to vague lessons about saving. But here’s the thing—this approach is outdated, and it’s doing our kids a disservice. Personally, I think the way we handle financial education is ripe for a revolution.

Take Jamie Corum, a cybersecurity professional from Austin, Texas. She’s not just teaching her 10-year-old about budgeting; she’s turning grocery store trips into mini-lessons on taxes and decision-making. What makes this particularly fascinating is how she’s normalizing money conversations in everyday life. It’s not about sitting down for a lecture; it’s about making finances a natural part of the family dialogue. This raises a deeper question: Why do so many of us still treat money like a taboo topic?

The Taboo That Needs to End



Money conversations can feel awkward, especially if you grew up in a household where finances were never discussed. But here’s the irony: by avoiding the topic, we’re perpetuating a cycle of financial illiteracy. Carrie Joy Grimes, a personal finance expert, puts it bluntly: ‘Have conversations about money in front of your kid to normalize it.’ This isn’t just about teaching them to save; it’s about equipping them with the tools to navigate a world where financial decisions are constant.

What many people don’t realize is that these conversations don’t have to be formal or complicated. Courtney Pettway, founder of KidVestors, suggests turning everyday situations into teachable moments. ‘What does this item cost? Is it a need or a want?’ These questions aren’t just about money—they’re about critical thinking and prioritization. If you take a step back and think about it, we’re not just teaching kids to count dollars; we’re teaching them to make choices that align with their values.

Empowerment Over Control



One of the most eye-opening aspects of modern financial education is the shift from control to empowerment. Instead of dictating how kids should spend their money, parents are giving them the freedom to make mistakes. Bobbi Rebell, a consumer finance expert, emphasizes the importance of letting kids learn from their own decisions. ‘If you constantly bail them out, they’re not gonna learn to manage it,’ she says. This hands-off approach might feel counterintuitive, but it’s crucial for building financial confidence.

What this really suggests is that we need to trust our kids more. Giving them a small allowance and letting them decide how to allocate it—whether it’s saving, spending, or donating—teaches them about trade-offs and responsibility. A detail that I find especially interesting is the use of tip jars or apps to visualize progress. When kids see their savings grow, they’re more motivated to keep going. It’s a simple concept, but it’s transformative.

The Role of Technology



Speaking of apps, technology is playing a bigger role in financial education than ever before. Platforms like Greenlight, Acorns Early, and BusyKid are gamifying money management, making it approachable and even fun. From my perspective, this is a game-changer. These tools aren’t just about tracking spending; they’re about creating a safe space for kids to experiment with finances.

But here’s the catch: technology should complement, not replace, real-world lessons. Naseema McElroy, a nurse-turned-money content creator, started her financial journey while parenting. She shares her story to highlight how learning alongside your kids can be incredibly powerful. ‘We learn so late in life,’ she says, ‘and then we all have daughters.’ Her point hits home: financial education isn’t just about passing on knowledge; it’s about growing together.

The Bigger Picture



If you’re still on the fence about why this matters, consider this: financial literacy is a cornerstone of independence. Kids who understand money are better equipped to handle student loans, credit cards, and investments as adults. But it’s not just about avoiding debt; it’s about fostering a healthy relationship with money. In my opinion, this is where most parents miss the mark. We focus on the mechanics of saving and spending but overlook the emotional and psychological aspects of money.

Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist, recommends involving kids in future plans, like saving for a summer camp. This isn’t just about teaching them to save; it’s about showing them that their efforts have tangible results. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it ties into broader life skills. When kids learn to set and achieve financial goals, they’re also learning about perseverance and self-discipline.

Final Thoughts



So, where do we go from here? Personally, I think the first step is to reframe how we think about money talks. They’re not just about dollars and cents; they’re about values, choices, and the future. Start small—whether it’s a conversation at the dinner table or a trip to the grocery store. The goal isn’t to turn your kids into financial wizards overnight; it’s to create a foundation of understanding and confidence.

One thing that immediately stands out is how much we, as parents, have to gain from these conversations. Teaching our kids about money forces us to confront our own financial habits and beliefs. It’s a two-way street, and that’s what makes it so powerful. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about raising financially savvy kids—it’s about building a more financially literate generation. And that, in my opinion, is worth every awkward conversation.