Teal Sneakers Take Center Stage During Historic NBA Finals Game 5 (2026)

The NBA Finals witnessed a unique fashion statement during Game 5 as the New York Knicks made history by ending their 53-year championship drought. The focus was on the sneakers, with a particular shade of teal dominating the court. Team captain Jalen Brunson and his teammate Josh Hart wore the same pair of the Kobe 6 in a teal colorway, paying homage to the Statue of Liberty and New York City. This wasn't the first time Brunson wore this colorway, but it was a memorable moment as it connected him to the legendary Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant, who last wore the Kobe line in 2010. Hart's solidarity with Brunson was evident as he also wore the same blue sneakers for the first half of the game.

The Spurs' Devin Vassell joined the teal trend with the Nike Book 2 'Sedona' in a blue shade, reminiscent of a McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks wore a deeper teal shade with the Nike G.T. Jump 2s in an aqua-yellow colorway. The game's color palette wasn't limited to blue, as Hart swapped his teal sneakers for an orange pair of Kobe 6s, specifically the 'Total Orange' colorway, creating a vibrant contrast.

Several other Knicks players showcased their style choices. Jordan Clarkson wore the iconic Kobe 6 'Grinch', while Mikal Bridges opted for the 'NY vs NY' Nike Ja 3s. OG Anunoby, the Skechers ambassador, played in three different colorways of the Skechers SKX Nexus silhouette, including a black, yellow, and 'NY Blue' PE, the latter of which he used to make a historic shot in Game 4. The resale market has taken notice of these sneakers, with the 'Statue of Liberty' Kobe 6s now priced between $700 and $2,000 on StockX, depending on size.

This trend of bright sneakers on the court adds a layer of visual interest to the game, and the players' choices reflect their personal connections to the brands and colors. The NBA Finals, often a showcase of athletic prowess, has also become a platform for unique fashion statements, with the players' sneakers becoming a significant part of the game's history.