Tech Stocks Rebound, OpenAI IPO: ASX, Wall Street Update (2026)

The stock market's rollercoaster ride continues, with a mix of tech stocks rebounding and oil prices jumping due to geopolitical tensions. The ASX is set to rise, while Wall Street steadies after a turbulent week. OpenAI's IPO filing adds to the tech sector's buzz, but the question remains: is this a sign of a downturn or a healthy correction? The AI boom has fueled rapid growth in chip and memory companies, but their stock prices have soared at an astonishing pace. Michael Wilson, a strategist at Morgan Stanley, offers a balanced perspective, suggesting that a correction was inevitable and healthy for the market. The S&P 500's rebound, led by tech stocks, is a welcome relief after a 2.6% drop from Friday. However, the market's volatility raises questions about the sustainability of the AI boom. The oil market's jump due to Israel-Iran tensions highlights the impact of geopolitical events on global markets. High oil prices, caused by the war with Iran, have already sent inflation higher, which increases not only household bills but also yields in the bond market. The market's reaction to these events underscores the interconnectedness of global economies. The ASX's rise and Wall Street's steady recovery suggest that investors are cautiously optimistic about the market's prospects. However, the AI sector's rapid growth and the market's volatility remind us of the importance of a balanced approach to investing. In my opinion, the market's rebound is a sign of resilience, but it's crucial to remain vigilant and consider the broader implications of the AI boom. The IPO filing by OpenAI adds to the excitement, but it's essential to assess the company's long-term prospects and the market's overall health. The market's rollercoaster ride continues, and investors must navigate the twists and turns with caution and a long-term perspective.