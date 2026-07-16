Teens React to Social Media Ban: What's Next? (2026)

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, but what happens when it's suddenly taken away? This is the question on the minds of teenagers across the country as a ban on social media platforms looms. While some are concerned about the impact on their social lives, others see it as an opportunity for positive change. But what does this ban really mean for young people, and how can we ensure that the void left by social media is filled with meaningful activities? Let's take a closer look at the perspectives of teenagers, experts, and organizations involved in youth development.

The Impact on Teenagers

Teenagers are naturally curious and social, and social media has provided them with a platform to connect with friends and explore their interests. However, the sudden removal of these platforms could have significant consequences. Giselle, a Year 8 pupil from John Cabot Academy, expresses her concern: "I don't know what I'm going to do with my time. On TikTok, I can scroll and discover new interests. Moving everything to WhatsApp will make me text people less or feel disconnected with those I don't see often."

Erin, who uses Snapchat and Instagram, agrees: "I'll probably have to get everyone on my Snapchat to move to WhatsApp, but when you have Snapchat, you don't necessarily have everyone's actual numbers, so I'll have to get all of them and move it over."

Arlo, a Year 7 pupil, feels the ban will impact him because older people will still have messaging apps like Snapchat, while he won't. However, he acknowledges that this might encourage him to go out more. Ishrat, who only uses WhatsApp, sees the ban as a positive step for the "greater good." He believes it will help him and his peers avoid addiction and improve their education and attention span.

Ayera, a Year 9 pupil, shares Ishrat's view. She thinks the ban is a good idea because it can help reduce the negative impact of social media on mental health and attention span. Poppy, her classmate, agrees, hoping the ban will encourage more face-to-face communication.

The Role of Experts

Sander van der Linden, professor of psychology at the University of Cambridge, offers a different perspective. He argues that social media use is usually a habit rather than an addiction. "In the DSM, the psychiatric manual, there is no such thing as a social media addiction diagnosis," he says. "A small minority of people are physically addicted to social media. For most people, it's a bad habit that can escalate if we don't do something about it."

Prof. van der Linden believes that a ban is not the most effective solution. Instead, he suggests holding social media companies accountable. "Most scientists seem pretty aligned that a ban isn't a nuanced solution. You see that in Australia - it's not working. Most kids are getting around it anyway."

He advises parents to help their children break the habit by limiting screen time, encouraging alternative activities, auditing their social media use, and talking to them about what's going on in their feeds.

The Way Forward

The government's ban on social media has sparked a debate about the role of technology in young people's lives. While some see it as a necessary step to protect their well-being, others worry about the lack of alternatives. David Eddins, CEO of Mendip Adventure, a family-run outdoor activity provider, emphasizes the importance of offering something better in place of social media.

"Reducing young people's exposure to harmful online spaces may be part of the answer, but it cannot be the whole answer," he says. "If we take something away, we need to offer something better in its place. Outdoor adventure gives young people the chance to go beyond their comfort zone and experience achievement away from a screen. That's where the real opportunity is."

Mendip Adventure supports the ban but calls for more investment in youth services and community provision. The Music Works, another youth organization, agrees, urging the government to pair the ban with meaningful, sustained funding for these services.

The Department for Culture, Media, and Sport has responded to the call, investing over £3 billion into programs to help young people. This includes building or refurbishing youth centers, funding school sports opportunities, and saving arts venues, museums, libraries, and heritage buildings from closure. However, the department acknowledges that local government spending on youth services has fallen significantly in recent years, with over 1,000 youth centers closing and 4,500 youth worker roles lost.

Conclusion

The ban on social media has sparked a conversation about the role of technology in young people's lives and the importance of offering meaningful alternatives. While some see it as a necessary step to protect their well-being, others worry about the lack of investment in youth services. As we navigate this complex issue, it's clear that we need to find a balance between reducing exposure to harmful online spaces and providing young people with the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Only then can we ensure that the void left by social media is filled with positive, engaging activities that foster growth and development.