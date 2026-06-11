Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Challenges Texas to Week 1 Matchup After Sarkisian's Schedule Comments (2026)

The ongoing saga between Texas Tech and Texas has taken an intriguing turn, with Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire firing back at Texas and its head coach, Steve Sarkisian, following the latter's disparaging comments about the Red Raiders' schedule. This heated exchange has sparked a debate about the fairness of strength-of-schedule ratings and the potential impact on playoff rankings.

McGuire, a former Texas high school coach, took a bold step by challenging Texas to a Week 1 matchup, suggesting a potential buyout of their respective Week 1 games against Texas State and Abilene Christian. He believes that Texas has the financial means to buy out their contract, and he's confident that Texas Tech fans and alumni could contribute to making this arrangement possible. This move is a direct response to Sarkisian's remarks, which implied that Texas Tech's schedule is less challenging compared to Texas.

The tension between the two programs is palpable, with McGuire emphasizing the competitive nature of their rivalry. He points out that Texas Tech has a strong record against Texas, including an upset victory in Lubbock in 2022. However, the Longhorns have dominated in recent meetings, showcasing the dynamic and unpredictable nature of college football.

The underlying issue here is the perception of strength-of-schedule ratings and their influence on playoff rankings. Sarkisian's comments highlight a broader concern among SEC figures who feel that the committee doesn't adequately consider the difficulty of schedules. This debate underscores the complexity of determining a team's strength of schedule and the potential biases that may exist in the selection process for the College Football Playoff.

As the 2026 season approaches, both Texas and Texas Tech are positioned as top contenders for the CFP and conference titles. The Longhorns face a challenging schedule, including a high-profile game against Ohio State, while the Red Raiders lack a Power Four non-conference opponent and miss key rivals like BYU and Utah. These factors contribute to the intrigue surrounding their Week 1 matchup, which could have significant implications for their respective seasons.

In my opinion, this situation raises important questions about the fairness and transparency of strength-of-schedule ratings. It also highlights the emotional and competitive aspects of college football, where rivalries and pride are at the forefront. As the season unfolds, the impact of these comments and the resulting challenges will be closely watched, shaping the narrative of the college football landscape.