The $3.5 Billion UBS Team's Move to Beacon Coast Partners: A New RIA in San Francisco (2026)

The financial world is abuzz with the news of a significant shift in the wealth management landscape. A powerhouse team, previously managing a staggering $3.5 billion in client assets at UBS, has broken away to establish their own independent registered investment advisor firm, Beacon Coast Partners, right in the heart of San Francisco. This move is not just a simple career change but a strategic pivot that highlights a growing trend in the industry.

The Beacon Coast Partners Story

Michael Evans and David Jasper, the founding managing partners, bring over two decades of experience from UBS to this new venture. Their expertise lies in guiding ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through the complex journey of significant liquidity events. The team's decision to strike out on their own is a bold move, one that speaks to a larger narrative within the financial services sector.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. The team's departure from UBS comes at a critical juncture for the bank, which has been grappling with advisor attrition due to compensation changes aimed at cost reduction. This exodus is a clear indicator of a shift in the industry's dynamics, with advisors seeking more autonomy and control over their practices.

Specializing in Liquidity Events

Beacon Coast Partners has a unique focus: working with founders, executives, and early employees whose wealth is intricately tied to a single company. The firm steps in before liquidity events, offering comprehensive services such as asset allocation, cash flow modeling, and tax and estate planning. This proactive approach ensures clients are well-prepared for the financial transformations that lie ahead.

In my opinion, this specialization is a brilliant strategy. By targeting a specific niche and offering tailored services, Beacon Coast Partners can provide a level of expertise and personalized attention that larger firms might struggle to match. It's a testament to the value of specialization in an increasingly competitive market.

A Fiduciary Approach

One aspect that immediately stands out is the firm's commitment to operating as a fiduciary. This means that Beacon Coast Partners puts its clients' interests first, foregoing proprietary products and institutional mandates. This approach is a refreshing change from the potential conflicts of interest that can arise in traditional wirehouse models.

From my perspective, this fiduciary commitment is a key differentiator. It builds trust with clients and positions the firm as a reliable partner in navigating complex financial landscapes. In an industry where trust is paramount, this approach can be a powerful competitive advantage.

The Broader Implications

The launch of Beacon Coast Partners is more than just a business move; it's a reflection of the evolving nature of wealth management. The industry is witnessing a shift towards more independent, client-centric models, with advisors seeking greater flexibility and control. This trend is likely to continue, especially as technology advances and client expectations evolve.

What many people don't realize is the impact this can have on the industry as a whole. As more advisors break away from traditional firms, we may see a fragmentation of the market, with a greater variety of specialized services and approaches. This could lead to a more competitive and innovative landscape, ultimately benefiting clients with a wider range of options.

Final Thoughts

The story of Beacon Coast Partners is a fascinating glimpse into the future of wealth management. It showcases the power of specialization, the importance of fiduciary responsibility, and the potential for innovation in an industry that is often seen as traditional and slow to change. As we continue to see these shifts, it will be interesting to observe how the industry adapts and evolves to meet the changing needs and expectations of its clients.