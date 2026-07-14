The Beatles' early mentor, Lord Woodbine, is set to take center stage in a new BBC drama, shedding light on his often-overlooked role in the band's formative years. This six-part series, titled 'Hamburg Days', will explore the Beatles' two-year residency in Hamburg, a pivotal period in their musical development. Woodbine, played by actor Jorden Myrie, was a calypso musician and a key figure in the band's early management, offering mentorship and musical guidance. His influence on the Beatles' songwriting and their appreciation for the calypso tradition is a fascinating aspect of their story that the series aims to highlight.

What makes Woodbine's story particularly intriguing is his unique background. Born Harold Adolphus Phillips, he was a Trinidadian calypso musician who arrived in Britain during World War II, serving as a Royal Air Force flight engineer. After the war, he returned to the Caribbean before making his way back to the UK on the Empire Windrush. Phillips' connection to Liverpool began during this time, and he later became a pivotal figure in the city's music scene. His role as a mentor and co-manager, along with his musical expertise, played a significant part in shaping the Beatles' early career.

The series also delves into the often-overlooked influence of Lord Woodbine on the band's move to Hamburg. According to academic and author Malik Al Nasir, Woodbine's involvement in the Beatles' journey to Germany was significant, despite some historical accounts suggesting otherwise. Nasir highlights the need to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of black Liverpool, of which Woodbine was a part, in the band's history. This perspective challenges the traditional narrative, emphasizing the importance of diverse perspectives in understanding the Beatles' story.

The drama's inspiration comes from the memoirs of Klaus Voormann, a young artist who met the Beatles in Hamburg and later designed the cover for their iconic album, 'Revolver'. The series aims to provide a more comprehensive and nuanced portrayal of the Beatles' early years, giving due credit to figures like Woodbine who were instrumental in their success. This approach is a welcome addition to the band's extensive biopic canon, offering a more inclusive and diverse narrative.

As the Beatles' story continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the upcoming BBC drama promises to offer a fresh and insightful perspective. It invites viewers to reconsider the band's history, recognizing the contributions of individuals like Lord Woodbine who played a pivotal role in shaping their musical journey. This exploration of the Beatles' early years is a testament to the enduring fascination with their story and the ongoing quest to uncover new layers of their rich musical legacy.