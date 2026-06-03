The Blues' Disastrous Performance: A Post-Game Analysis and Predictions for Changes (2026)

The Blues' remarkable comeback masked a deeper truth: they were, in fact, quite awful. While the victory was a thrilling spectacle, it's hard to ignore the underlying issues that need addressing. Personally, I think this game highlights a few critical areas where the team needs to make significant changes. Firstly, the defensive strategies and preparation are a serious concern. At the 30-minute mark in the last three Origins, NSW has trailed by significant margins, indicating a recurring pattern of poor performance. This is particularly concerning given that Coach Laurie Daley acknowledged the team's poor showing, stating that they would lose if they turned up at the MCG and played like that again. What makes this situation even more interesting is the contrast between the Blues' defensive struggles and the impressive performance of Queensland, who scored all their 20 points in the opening 18 minutes. This raises a deeper question: how can the Blues improve their defensive strategies and preparation to prevent such early setbacks? One potential change is the return of Payne Haas, who could shift to a starting front-row position alongside Isaah Yeo. This move would not only address the team's defensive issues but also provide a more balanced attack. Additionally, the performance of Ethan Strange at five-eighth is a game-changer. His power, size, balance, and defense make him a formidable player, and his performance against Queensland is a testament to his capabilities. However, the team's kicking game is a concern, particularly with the absence of Mitch Moses, who is a slightly better tactical kicker than Nathan Cleary. This raises a question about the team's ability to adapt and make strategic changes during the game. In terms of personnel, Latrell Mitchell and Kotoni Staggs are likely to be picked for game two, with Mitchell's size and Staggs' impressive performance making them strong contenders. However, the team's overall performance and the need for significant changes are a cause for concern. In conclusion, the Blues' comeback victory, while thrilling, is a double-edged sword. It highlights the team's resilience and determination but also exposes the underlying issues that need to be addressed. The team needs to make significant changes to their defensive strategies, preparation, and personnel to compete at the highest level. Otherwise, they risk repeating the same mistakes and falling short of their potential. From my perspective, the Blues have a lot of work to do if they want to be taken seriously as a competitive force in the NRL.