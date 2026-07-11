The Boss Baby: Back in Business | New Episodes | Nickelodeon UK (2026)

Nickelodeon UK is gearing up to launch a new season of 'The Boss Baby: Back in Business' starting July 6th, 2026. This animated series follows the adventures of Boss Baby, a charismatic and ambitious baby who navigates the corporate world of Baby Corp alongside his older brother, Tim. The show promises to be a hilarious and engaging watch for both kids and adults alike, offering a unique blend of humor and business lessons. The upcoming episodes will see Boss Baby tackle various challenges, from helping with parent's anniversary gifts to renaming town soccer teams, all while maintaining his work-life balance. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and is a testament to DreamWorks Animation's expertise in creating captivating family entertainment. With a stellar voice cast, including JP Karliak and Pierce Gagnon, 'The Boss Baby: Back in Business' is set to be a hit with audiences worldwide, offering a fresh and entertaining take on the corporate world through the eyes of a baby.