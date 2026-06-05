The Canucks-Sabres Trade: Hodgson for Kassian - A 10-Year Review (2026)

The Canucks' 2012 trade for Zack Kassian and the subsequent moves that followed have created an intriguing trade tree, one that continues to bear fruit years later. This narrative explores the journey of both Cody Hodgson and Zack Kassian, highlighting the twists and turns their careers have taken since their initial swap.

A Swap of Potential

On the surface, the trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres seemed straightforward. Hodgson, a former first-round pick, was sent to Buffalo for Kassian, another former first-rounder who had fallen out of favor with the Canucks. The idea was to provide both players with a fresh start, hoping that a change of scenery would unlock their full potential.

Hodgson's Journey:

Hodgson's career took a different path than expected. He played four seasons with the Sabres, peaking with 20 goals and 44 points in the 2013-14 season. However, a rare genetic condition caused muscle issues, forcing him to retire from the NHL after a half-season with the Nashville Predators in 2016.

Kassian's Branching Path:

Kassian's journey was more tumultuous. After four underwhelming seasons with the Canucks, he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for Brandon Prust, a move that drew criticism. Kassian faced off-ice issues in Montreal, leading to a suspension and a quick exit. He was then shipped to the Edmonton Oilers, where he found a new lease of life, posting back-to-back 15-goal seasons and playing in 37 playoff games over seven seasons.

The Edmonton Connection

Kassian's time in Edmonton was a turning point. He was part of a trade that sent him to the Arizona Coyotes, but his stay in the desert was short-lived. The Coyotes received a first-rounder, which they used to draft Maveric Lamoureux, while the Oilers acquired Reid Schaefer. This move set the stage for another trade, as Edmonton sent Schaefer, Tyson Barrie, and a first-round pick to the Nashville Predators for Mattias Ekholm.

The Impact of Ekholm:

Ekholm's presence in Edmonton was pivotal, contributing to the team's consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearances in 2024 and 2025. This trade tree showcases the ripple effect of the initial swap, as players move through the league, influencing each other's careers and the success of their respective teams.

A Trade Tree's Legacy

The trade tree involving Hodgson and Kassian continues to grow, with Kassian's latest move to the Nashville Predators and Schaefer's NHL debut. This narrative highlights the unpredictable nature of the NHL, where trades can have long-lasting impacts, and the potential for players to find success in unexpected places.