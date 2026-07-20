The Chase Spin-off: Viewers' Reactions and Episode 1 Recap (2026)

The Chase's Global Adventure: A Missed Opportunity or Fresh Twist?

When I first heard about The Chase Around the World, I was intrigued. The idea of taking a beloved quiz show out of the studio and into iconic global cities seemed like a recipe for success. But as the reviews started pouring in, it became clear that this spin-off had divided fans. Personally, I think this reaction says more about the psychology of audiences than it does about the show itself.

The Pace Problem: Why Slow Isn’t Always Bad

One of the most common complaints from viewers was the show’s pace. Fans of The Chase are used to rapid-fire questions, a format that keeps the tension high and the energy buzzing. The Chase Around the World, however, takes a more leisurely approach, with questions spaced out as contestants navigate cities like Rome.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how it highlights a broader trend in television: the tension between fast-paced entertainment and immersive storytelling. In my opinion, the slower pace isn’t inherently a flaw. It’s a deliberate choice to emphasize the travel and exploration aspects. But here’s the thing—The Chase’s core appeal has always been its intensity. By slowing it down, the show risks losing what makes it unique.

From my perspective, this raises a deeper question: Can a spin-off truly succeed if it strays too far from the original formula? Or is it better to take risks, even if they alienate some fans?

The Play-Along Factor: A Double-Edged Sword

Another point of contention was the play-along experience. Many viewers love The Chase because they can test their knowledge in real-time. With fewer questions and longer gaps, some fans felt disconnected. One viewer’s comment stood out to me: “There’s too much time in between questions.”

What many people don’t realize is that the play-along aspect is a double-edged sword. While it’s a key part of the show’s appeal, it also sets a high bar for any spin-off. The Chase Around the World tries to balance quizzing with travelogue elements, but in doing so, it sacrifices the very thing that makes the original so engaging.

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about the number of questions. It’s about how the show engages its audience. The original The Chase is a mental workout; the spin-off feels more like a sightseeing tour with occasional trivia.

The Bright Spots: What Worked

Not all feedback was negative. Some viewers praised the show’s fresh take, with one fan declaring, “I’m already loving it.” Personally, I think these positive reactions are worth noting. The show does offer something new—a chance to see Chasers like Mark Labbett and Anne Hegerty in a different light, setting challenges against the backdrop of stunning locations.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how the show incorporates puzzles and cryptic clues into the gameplay. It’s a clever way to add variety, though it doesn’t fully compensate for the lack of rapid-fire questions.

The Broader Implications: Spin-Offs and Audience Expectations

This backlash against The Chase Around the World isn’t just about one show. It’s part of a larger conversation about spin-offs and audience expectations. What this really suggests is that fans are fiercely protective of the formats they love. When a show deviates too much, it risks losing its identity.

In my opinion, ITV could have struck a better balance. Why not keep the fast-paced questioning while still incorporating the travel element? The show’s potential is undeniable, but it feels like a missed opportunity.

Looking Ahead: Can The Chase Around the World Recover?

As the series progresses, I’m curious to see if it will find its footing. The concept is strong, and the production values are impressive. But unless the pacing issues are addressed, it may struggle to win over die-hard fans.

One thing that immediately stands out is the show’s ambition. It’s not just a quiz show—it’s an adventure. Whether that’s enough to sustain it remains to be seen.

Final Thoughts: A Bold Experiment with Mixed Results

The Chase Around the World is a bold experiment, and I admire ITV for trying something different. But as a long-time fan of The Chase, I can’t help but feel it’s lost some of its magic. The slower pace, while scenic, doesn’t deliver the same thrill.

What this spin-off really highlights is the delicate balance between innovation and tradition. Sometimes, tinkering with a winning formula can backfire. But then again, isn’t that the risk you take when you try something new?

Personally, I’ll keep watching—if only to see how the show evolves. After all, even a flawed experiment can teach us something valuable.