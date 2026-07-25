The Cost of Education: Australia's Struggle with Higher Learning (2026)

The cost of education in Australia is a complex issue that has far-reaching implications for the country's future. While the government's decision to provide free higher education under the Whitlam government was a significant step forward, the current situation is far from ideal. The article highlights the financial burden of education, particularly for students, and the potential consequences of a lack of investment in education. The author argues that the current system is creating a dumber Australia, as the government's focus on loans and subsidies rather than free education is leading to a decline in educational standards. This is a critical issue that requires urgent attention, as the future of the country's education system and its impact on the workforce and society as a whole are at stake.

The article also discusses the impact of migration on the Australian budget and the potential consequences of a drastic reduction in migration. The author argues that high migration boosts the federal coffers, as migrants are generally younger and arrive in Australia at working age after most of their education costs have been covered. This theoretically saves the government the cost of training locals, but in reality, the government only provides loans, minor subsidies, and some social welfare payments to relieve the cost of tertiary education. The financial burden is still largely on the student, and the government gets more from HECS student loan repayments than from the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax. This highlights the need for a more sustainable and equitable approach to education funding.

The article also touches on the importance of the humanities in society and the need for the government to understand the value of education. The author argues that the government's failure to fulfill its promise of reversing the fee hikes for humanities degrees is a missed opportunity to boost the diminishing number of dedicated students who know the importance of the humanities to our society. This is a critical issue, as the humanities play a vital role in shaping our society and culture.

In conclusion, the article highlights the complex and interconnected issues surrounding education in Australia. The cost of education, the impact of migration, and the importance of the humanities are all critical factors that need to be addressed. The government's current approach to education funding and the focus on loans and subsidies rather than free education are creating a dumber Australia and need to be re-evaluated to ensure a brighter future for the country's education system and its impact on the workforce and society as a whole.