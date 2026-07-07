The Cost of War: Iran Conflict's Impact on the US Economy and Politics (2026)

The Iran war has been a costly and controversial endeavor, with significant implications for both the Pentagon and the American economy. While President Trump has declared victory, the reality is far more complex and nuanced. In this article, I will delve into the financial and economic ramifications of the war, offering a critical analysis and commentary on the situation. From the staggering costs to the Pentagon and the impact on gas prices, to the broader implications for the economy and inflation, this war has left a lasting mark on the nation. So, let's explore the numbers, trends, and insights that paint a fuller picture of the war's effects on the US.