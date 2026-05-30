The cycling industry is in a state of flux, and it's not just the pandemic's fault. The industry has been facing a series of challenges that have exposed deeper issues, and it's not clear how to navigate the new normal. The pace of change has accelerated, and the industry is struggling to keep up. The boom and bust cycles have been exacerbated by tariffs, shifting consumer behavior, and a global economic and geopolitical situation that shows no signs of stabilizing. The industry is at a crossroads, and it's not clear which way to turn. The optimistic voices point to the growing influence of industry organizations like People For Bikes, which has helped the sector navigate the ever-changing tariff landscape through coordinated lobbying. But the industry is still struggling to emerge from the pandemic boom and bust, and it's not clear how to address the broader set of pressures that have challenged businesses and people across the supply chain. The question remains: why can't the bike industry get itself out of trouble? The answer lies in the complex interplay of factors that have created a new normal that is faster-paced, ever-changing, and, for some, too much to handle. The industry is at a critical juncture, and it's not clear how to navigate the challenges ahead.
The Cycling Industry's New Normal: Unraveling the Post-Pandemic Boom and Bust (2026)
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