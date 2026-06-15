The recent collapse of Eagle Football serves as a stark warning for the European football landscape, particularly regarding the risks associated with private credit. This case study highlights the potential consequences for clubs like Chelsea, which have become financially anomalous institutions in world sport. The article delves into the intricate relationship between private credit and football, exploring the strategies employed by lenders like Ares Management and the potential implications for clubs like Chelsea. The author argues that the collapse of Eagle Football is not merely a cautionary tale about reckless entrepreneurship but a critical examination of a private credit strategy designed to maximize equity. The focus then shifts to Chelsea, a club currently competing at the highest level of European football, which has become financially anomalous due to its substantial debt and interest payments. The author highlights the preferred equity structure provided by Ares Management to BlueCo, the holding company controlling Chelsea FC, and the potential consequences if the calculus changes. The article emphasizes the parallel between Eagle Football and Chelsea, noting the similar preferred equity positions and conversion mechanics. The author argues that the private capital industry views football clubs as mispriced assets with durable cash flows, available at distressed valuations, and the potential for sporting upside. This perspective is in stark contrast to the clubs' civic and historical significance, which are often overlooked. The author concludes by emphasizing the need for regulatory systems and knowledge to distinguish between genuine long-term ownership and sophisticated loan-to-own strategies. Until this distinction is made, the predators in the European football landscape will continue to find opportunities to exploit the system.
The Dark Side of Private Credit in European Football: A Warning for Chelsea FC (2026)
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