The Dirt That Refused To Die | Quanta Magazine (2026)

The Dirt That Refused To Die: A Tale of Unseen Life and the Origins of Metabolism

For 15 years, Sébastien Fontaine has been on a quest to understand the enigmatic breath of soil, a seemingly lifeless substance. His journey began with a simple question: How much carbon is released by soil, devoid of any living organisms? To answer this, Fontaine's team subjected soil to extreme conditions, including gamma radiation, in an attempt to kill any potential life forms.

But the soil had other ideas. Despite being irradiated and showing no signs of life under a microscope, the soil continued to emit carbon dioxide, a clear indication of ongoing respiration. This persistent breathing challenged the very notion of what constitutes life and sparked a scientific revolution.

Fontaine's persistence paid off. Through meticulous experiments, he and his colleagues discovered that sterile soil can sustain a metabolic process, a biochemical reaction that releases energy from carbon-rich molecules, even without the presence of living cells. This finding challenges the traditional view that metabolism is exclusive to living organisms and suggests that the very foundation of life may be more ancient and widespread than we imagined.

The Key to Unseen Metabolism: Electrons and Enzymes

At the heart of this discovery are electrons and enzymes. During metabolism, sugar is broken down into smaller carbon molecules, which then enter the Krebs cycle, a series of reactions that release high-energy electrons. These electrons are then consumed by other reactions that require oxygen. Fontaine's experiments revealed that sterile soil can support a flow of electrons, indicative of processes similar to the Krebs cycle, even without the presence of living cells.

This finding is particularly intriguing because it challenges the idea that the Krebs cycle is confined to the controlled environment of a cell. Fontaine's team observed four of the eight intermediate molecules known to be part of the Krebs cycle in 6-month-old sterile soil samples, suggesting that soil can act as a catalyst for these reactions.

The Role of Metals and the Origins of Life

The idea that metals can catalyze biochemical reactions is central to a theory about the origins of life. Metals like iron and zinc are found at the core of many ancient enzymes, and some researchers believe they might have catalyzed the reactions that break down and construct glucose derivatives before life emerged. This perspective shifts the focus from genes to metabolism as the fundamental aspect of life.

Markus Ralser, a biochemist, supports this view, suggesting that cell-free metabolic reactions are more common than previously thought and don't require special conditions to initiate. However, the low-oxygen conditions in which life arose present a challenge to this theory.

Another explanation for the observed results is that enzymes, released from irradiated cells, might be lingering in the soil and continuing their biochemical jobs. However, the long-term experimental results make it unlikely that the respiration observed is due to enzymes, as their activity diminishes exponentially after they spill out of cells.

The Unseen Processes Beneath Our Feet

Fontaine's and Bouquet's research highlights the complexity of understanding the processes beneath our feet. Even in familiar environments like terrestrial soil, it can be challenging to distinguish between processes indicating the presence or absence of living organisms. Bouquet's fascination with the prebiotic origins of biochemical cascades underscores the potential for unseen life and processes that predated the emergence of life itself.

As we delve deeper into the mysteries of soil and the origins of life, one thing becomes clear: the boundaries between life and non-life are not as rigid as we once thought. The dirt that refused to die may hold the key to unlocking a deeper understanding of life's origins and the interconnectedness of all living things.