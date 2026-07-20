The Future of AI Agents: A Conversation with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (2026)

The future of AI-powered devices is an exciting and rapidly evolving landscape, and it's fascinating to delve into the insights shared by Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon. Amon envisions a world where AI agents become the new interface, coordinating across various apps and devices to enhance our daily experiences.

The Rise of AI Agents

Imagine a future where your digital assistant, accessible through smart glasses or other wearable devices, can seamlessly book a restaurant reservation for you, all while managing multiple apps and services in the background. This is the vision Amon paints, where AI agents become the central hub of our digital lives.

Beyond Smartphones

Amon suggests that the focus will shift from smartphones to these AI agents, with new classes of devices designed to support and enhance their functionality. This shift could lead to a diverse range of AI-powered gadgets, from jewelry to earbuds with cameras, all aimed at providing a more immersive and integrated experience.

The Potential of Smart Glasses

One device that Amon is particularly bullish on is smart glasses. He believes they could become as ubiquitous as smartphones, with over 1.2 billion smartphones shipped last year serving as a benchmark for success. Smart glasses, with their built-in cameras and displays, offer a hands-free and immersive way to interact with AI agents, providing context and accessibility.

Privacy and Functionality

As we move towards this new world of AI agents, privacy concerns will undoubtedly arise. Striking the right balance between functionality and privacy will be crucial for the success and adoption of these devices. Amon's vision raises important questions about how we navigate this delicate balance, especially as AI agents become more pervasive in our daily lives.

The Broader Landscape

The success of AI-powered devices will also have implications for the broader tech landscape. Will companies like Apple and Samsung continue to dominate, or will this new wave of AI gadgets challenge their dominance? The evolution of AI agents and their integration into various devices could reshape the industry, creating new opportunities and disruptions.

A New Era of Innovation

In my opinion, the insights shared by Amon highlight the potential for a new era of innovation in consumer technology. The development of AI agents and their integration into our daily lives has the power to transform how we interact with technology, making it more intuitive and personalized. However, it's important to approach this evolution with a critical eye, considering the potential pitfalls and ensuring that privacy and ethical considerations are at the forefront.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way it challenges our traditional notions of technology and interaction. As we move towards a more agent-centric world, we must also reflect on the societal and cultural implications, ensuring that these advancements benefit us all.