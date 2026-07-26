The Importance of Biodiversity: An Urgent Message from Marc-André Selosse (2026)

In a world where environmental concerns are increasingly at the forefront of global discussions, the words of French biologist Marc-André Selosse carry significant weight. His recent statement, 'Whenever biodiversity decays, you decay,' encapsulates a profound and urgent message about the intricate relationship between humanity and the natural world. This statement, while seemingly straightforward, is a call to action, urging us to recognize the critical role that biodiversity plays in our survival and well-being.

Selosse, a professor at the French National Museum of Natural History and the University of Gdańsk, is not just an academic; he is a passionate advocate for environmental protection. His new book, 'De la biodiversité comme un humanisme' (Biodiversity as a Form of Humanism), delves into the idea that nature should be cherished and preserved not merely for its intrinsic value, but also for its indispensable role in shaping our future. This perspective is particularly compelling in an era where environmental degradation is an all-too-real threat.

One of the most striking aspects of Selosse's message is his critique of politicians and the public discourse surrounding biodiversity. During France's 2022 presidential election campaign, biodiversity accounted for a mere one percent of the debate. This statistic is not only alarming but also indicative of a broader problem: the lack of public awareness and political commitment to environmental issues. Selosse's point is clear: biodiversity is not just an environmental concern; it is a matter of national and global security.

What makes Selosse's perspective particularly fascinating is his emphasis on the interconnectedness of all life forms. He argues that the decline of biodiversity is not just an ecological issue; it is a threat to our very existence. This interconnectedness is a powerful reminder that the health of our planet is inextricably linked to the health of its inhabitants, both human and non-human. It is a call to recognize the profound interdependence that exists within ecosystems and the potential consequences of disrupting this delicate balance.

From my perspective, Selosse's message is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored. It is a reminder that the future of our planet and our own survival are inextricably linked to the health of its biodiversity. It is also a call to action, urging us to reevaluate our priorities and to make environmental protection a central focus of our political and social discourse. The fact that biodiversity was largely overlooked during the French presidential campaign is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in raising awareness and fostering meaningful change.

One thing that immediately stands out is the need for a paradigm shift in how we view and value biodiversity. We must move beyond seeing nature as a resource to be exploited and instead recognize it as a vital partner in our survival. This shift in perspective is crucial for fostering a more sustainable and harmonious relationship with the natural world. It is also a reflection of our own values and priorities as a society, and it is through this lens that we can begin to address the challenges we face.

What many people don't realize is that biodiversity loss is not just an environmental issue; it is a social, economic, and political problem. The decline of biodiversity can lead to food insecurity, water scarcity, and the loss of essential ecosystem services. It can also exacerbate social inequalities and undermine the stability of communities. This is why it is so important to integrate biodiversity considerations into all aspects of our lives, from policy-making to everyday decisions.

If you take a step back and think about it, the interconnectedness of biodiversity and human well-being becomes clear. Healthy ecosystems provide clean air, water, and soil, which are fundamental to our health and prosperity. They also support a wide range of economic activities, from agriculture to tourism. By protecting biodiversity, we are not only safeguarding the natural world but also securing our own future.

This raises a deeper question: how can we ensure that biodiversity protection becomes a priority in our political and social discourse? One way is to raise public awareness and education about the importance of biodiversity. This can be achieved through a variety of means, including media campaigns, educational programs, and community engagement. Another way is to integrate biodiversity considerations into policy-making and decision-making processes, ensuring that environmental protection is a central focus of our actions.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of science in advocating for biodiversity protection. Scientists like Selosse play a crucial role in providing the evidence and insights that are necessary to inform policy and public opinion. Their work helps to bridge the gap between scientific understanding and public awareness, making it possible for us to make informed decisions about the future of our planet.

What this really suggests is that biodiversity protection is not just an environmental issue; it is a social, economic, and political imperative. It is a call to action that requires the collaboration of scientists, policymakers, and the public. By working together, we can create a more sustainable and resilient future for both the natural world and humanity.

In conclusion, Marc-André Selosse's message is a powerful reminder of the critical role that biodiversity plays in our lives. It is a call to action that urges us to recognize the interconnectedness of all life forms and to prioritize environmental protection in our political and social discourse. By doing so, we can secure a future where both the natural world and humanity thrive in harmony.