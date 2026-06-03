The Inner Ring: Giro d’Italia Stage 19 Preview (2026)

The 151km Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia promises an exhilarating day of racing, with a challenging route and a variety of contenders vying for victory. The stage features a hilly 45km to the first pass, followed by a steep 10km climb at almost 10% gradient with 29 hairpins, and a consistently steep finish road to a ski lift in winter and hiking trails in summer, all below the cragged peaks of Monte Civetta.

The route is designed to test the climbers and the sprinters alike. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-LAB) is the clear favorite, having out-climbed everyone so far. However, the success of his team's efforts throughout the day will be crucial, as other teams like Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Netcompany-Ineos may try to deter any breakaway attempts. The stage could also provide an opportunity to test Felix Gall's descents.

The breakaway contenders include Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), who faces a challenging decision between sprinting for mountains points and the stage win. Einer Rubio (Movistar) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull) are also in contention, with the latter making moves but yet to show incisiveness. The stage's weather conditions, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures, are expected to remain favorable throughout.

The finish in Alleghe, with its picturesque scenery and blue lake, serves as a reminder of the natural phenomena that can occur in the Dolomites. The formation of the lake near the finish is a result of a giant rockfall in the late 18th century, and the region's geology is prone to such events due to the rapid warming of the Alps. The nearby Vajont disaster in 1963, commemorated by the 2013 Giro, highlights the dangers of poorly understood and ignored geological faults.

As the race progresses, the focus shifts to the potential impact of rockfall on the Giro organizers. With the Alps warming twice as fast as the surrounding area, the risk of landslides and rockfalls is increasing. This has led to the closure of roads and expensive repairs, forcing local authorities to reconsider the costs and benefits of maintaining these vital traffic arteries. The race organizers may soon face a similar concern as rockfall, alongside the traditional worry of snowfall affecting the race in the Alps.

In conclusion, Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is a thrilling prospect, with a challenging route and a variety of contenders. The finish in Alleghe adds a touch of natural beauty to the race, but the underlying geological risks serve as a reminder of the potential challenges that lie ahead for the organizers and the riders alike.