The Journey of the 2022 South Africa 'A' Team: Where Are They Now? (2026)

Where are they now: The 2022 South Africa ‘A’ Team
The 2022 South Africa ‘A’ team featured several players who have since gone on to achieve notable success, including two future World Cup winners. Here's a breakdown of where they are now:
15 Gianni Lombard
- A regular starter for the Lions, but has fallen down the pecking order in Johannesburg.
- Signed a contract extension with the Sharks for the 2026/27 season.
- Aims to rekindle his international ambitions.
14 Suleiman Hartzenberg
- Made his SA ‘A’ debut at 19.
- Regular for the Stormers, earning his 50th cap before his 22nd birthday.
- On the Springboks' radar for future alignment camps.
13 Henco van Wyk
- Tipped for Springboks selection but delayed by injuries.
- Standout performer for the Lions in the URC.
- Signed a two-year contract extension with the Lions.
12 Cornal Hendricks
- Passed away in May 2025 at 37 due to a heart attack.
- A former Springbok back, he played 12 Tests between 2014 and 2015.
- Part of the South Africa Sevens team from 2011 to 2013.
11 Leolin Zas
- Continued representing the Stormers and Western Province.
- Top try-scorer in the 2022 URC title victory.
- Named in the Dream Team of the Season.
10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
- Made his Stormers debut in June 2022.
- Starred for the Junior Boks at the World Rugby U20 Championship.
- Selected in the Springboks senior training squad.
- Made his Test debut in 2024, breaking Percy Montgomery's record for most points scored.
- Signed a contract extension with the Stormers until 2028/29.
9 Grant Williams
- Capped just once by the Springboks before SA ‘A’ debut.
- Part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning squad.
- Thrives in Tony Brown's attacking structures.
- Joining an unnamed Japanese club ahead of the 2026/27 season.
8 Jean-Luc du Preez
- Struggled to secure Springboks caps despite excellent performances.
- Left the Durban Sharks for Union Bordeaux-Begles.
- Missed 2026 international season due to concussions.
7 Elrigh Louw
- Debuted for the Springboks in 2022.
- Earned nine appearances for South Africa in 2024.
- Suffered a career-threatening injury in 2025 but returned to the Bulls.
6 Marco van Staden
- Represented the Springboks on nine occasions before SA ‘A’ debut.
- Overcame concussions to secure a spot in the Rugby World Cup squad.
- Used as a back-up hooker and has become a regular Springbok.
5 Ruan Nortje
- Made his Test debut off the bench in 2022.
- Regular starter for the Springboks in 2025.
- Signed with an undisclosed Japanese team.
4 Jason Jenkins
- Made his Test debut in 2018.
- Left the Bulls for Munster, then Leinster.
- Signed with the Sharks.
3 Thomas du Toit
- Only Rugby World Cup-winner in the SA ‘A’ squad.
- Won a PREM Rugby title with Bath.
- Helped the Springboks win the Rugby Championship in 2025.
2 Andre-Hugo Venter
- Made his Test debut against Portugal in 2024.
- Consistent performer for the Stormers.
1 Ntuthuko Mchunu
- Earned two caps in 2024.
- Signed with the Stormers for the 2025/26 season.
- Included in the Boks' training squad.
16 JJ Kotze
- Consistent performer for the Stormers.
- Hopes to make his Test debut this year.
17 Simphiwe Matanzima
- Helped the Bulls reach three URC finals.
- Signed for the Sharks but suffered an early season injury.
18 Mornay Smith
- Stuck behind talented props, but remains a solid performer for the Bulls.
19 Dan du Preez
- On the outskirts of the Springboks squad.
- Key cog in the Sale Sharks' squad.
- Missed a chunk of the 2025/26 season due to injury.
20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe
- Earned six Test caps in 2018.
- Left Durban for Montauban, helping them gain promotion to the Top 14.
21 Phepsi Buthelezi
- Signed a contract extension with the Sharks.
- Made his Springboks debut against Portugal.
22 Sanele Nohamba
- Named URC Player of the Season in 2023/24.
- Left the Lions for the Shizuoka Blue Revs.
23 Johan Goosen
- Continued representing the Bulls until 2024/25.
- Injuries prevented him from featuring in 2025/26.
- Reports suggest a coaching role in the Bulls' youth structures.