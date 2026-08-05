The looming merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is set to reshape the entertainment landscape, but not in a way that will bring joy to moviegoers and TV enthusiasts. This deal, if approved, will usher in a new era of 'MAGA-ification' in Hollywood, where the Ellison brothers, Larry and David, will wield significant influence. Their vision for the industry is one that prioritizes power and control over creativity and consumer experience, and it's a recipe for a dull and dystopian future for entertainment.

The Ellisons, with their MAGA-centric ideology, are not just in it for the money. They are on a mission to reshape the country and the world in their image. This merger, if successful, will lead to a consolidation of Hollywood's power, reducing competition and stifling innovation. The result? A decline in the quality of entertainment, with higher prices and less variety for consumers. The once vibrant and diverse landscape of Hollywood will be replaced by a monoculture of content, where originality and creativity are sacrificed at the altar of short-term profits.

The impact of this merger will be felt across the entertainment industry. Movie theaters, already struggling, will face further decline. The quality of seating and concessions will deteriorate, and the overall experience will become more tiresome. The future of the movies, as envisioned by the Ellisons, echoes the Great American State Fair, where consumers were subjected to overpriced and uninspiring experiences. This merger will further erode the once-thriving independent companies and creative workers, who will be replaced by a homogenized and formulaic approach to content creation.

The lawsuit filed by a dozen states, along with the Writers Guild of America, highlights the concerns of labor and economic implications. The consumer experience is at the forefront of these worries, as the merger will lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television. The future of the movies, as envisioned by the Ellisons, is one where the consumer is not a customer to please but a mark to suck dry. This shift in focus will further diminish the appeal of movie-going and TV-viewing, as the Ellison brothers prioritize their narrow interests and bigotries over the needs and desires of the audience.

The MAGA capture of Hollywood behemoths like Paramount and Warner Bros. threatens to gut the ability of smart, creative people to produce good content. The Ellison brothers, along with other MAGA billionaires like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, are driven by a desire for social control and domination. Their vision for the entertainment industry is one where creativity and inspiration are undermined, and the audience is subjected to mind-numbing rubbish. This merger will further erode the once-thriving independent companies and creative workers, who will be replaced by a homogenized and formulaic approach to content creation.

In conclusion, the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is a dark turn for the entertainment industry. The Ellison brothers, with their MAGA-centric ideology, will wield significant influence over Hollywood, leading to a decline in the quality of entertainment and a shift in focus away from the consumer. The future of the movies and TV is uncertain, but one thing is clear: it will be a dull and dystopian one, where creativity and inspiration are sacrificed at the altar of power and control.