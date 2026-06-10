The Man Behind the Stripes: Kevin Ries' Journey to Fixing Ohio State's Jerseys (2026)

The man behind the stripes: An interview with Kevin Ries, Ohio State's equipment manager

In the world of college football, where every detail matters, there's a man who works tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that the Ohio State Buckeyes are always ready to take the field. Meet Kevin Ries, the assistant athletic director for equipment services, who has been an integral part of the program for 16 years. While fans may not know his name, they are familiar with his work, as the Scarlet and Gray don't function the same way without the equipment team.

Ries' role is to oversee all the equipment, apparel, and uniforms worn by Ohio State players and staff. This includes helping design uniforms, shirts, hats, and other items worn by those in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, as well as ensuring players have the proper helmet, jersey size, cleats, gloves, and everything else needed to feel comfortable and perform on the practice field during the week and on Saturdays. As Ries puts it, if there is a 6:30 a.m. workout at the WHAC, he and his team arrive well before then to ensure everything is ready for players and coaches when they need their gear.

One of the most notable aspects of Ries' work is his involvement in the design and implementation of Ohio State's 2026 jerseys. After debuting a "Tunnel Vision" black uniform featuring the return of the gray stripes on May 11, the Buckeyes announced the "Traditional Evolved" scarlet and gray jerseys two days later, which also featured the gray stripes. This all came after the Scarlet and Gray teased a return of the gray stripes in their spring game jerseys.

The story behind the return of the gray stripes dates back to Ries' May 2023 trip to Nike's headquarters. He asked to see where the team's uniforms were made and was taken to A&K Designs in Portland, where Nike manufactures its uniforms. On the walls were large spools of fabric in all different colors, and Ries asked about the material and how well it worked. The material, which was set to be applied to the new Arizona Cardinals jerseys, was eventually added to the Buckeyes' 2026 alternate uniforms.

Ries' role in the design and implementation of the new jerseys is just one example of his impact on the program. He works behind the scenes, planning weeks, months, even years in advance to ensure the Buckeyes have what they need to lift or practice each day or to play on Saturday. While he may not be the head coach or one of the players fans see all the time, Ries takes his role within the program as seriously as anyone else and considers it an honor to be among the few to serve in this position for Buckeye football.

In my opinion, Kevin Ries is a true unsung hero of college football. His dedication to the program and his attention to detail are truly remarkable. While fans may not know his name, they are familiar with his work, and that's what matters most. As we look ahead to the 2026 season and beyond, I'm sure Kevin Ries will continue to play a vital role in the success of the Ohio State Buckeyes.