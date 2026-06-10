The Mysterious Disappearance of Ben Chisholm: Magnetic Island Inquest Concludes (2026)

The disappearance of Ben Chisholm on Magnetic Island in 2022 has finally come to a close with the conclusion of the inquest, but the mystery of his fate remains. This case has been a harrowing journey for his family, who have endured four long years of uncertainty and hope. As the inquest wrapped up, the family's emotions ran high, with his mother, Jackie Burgess, expressing a mix of relief and sorrow. She described Magnetic Island as 'Ben's island home', a place that holds both fond memories and a deep sense of loss. The island, a small paradise off the coast of Townsville, became the center of a year-long search, involving a vast array of resources, from SES volunteers and the Australian Defence Force to sniffer dogs, helicopters, and water police. Yet, despite these efforts, Ben's body has never been found.

The inquest revealed a series of intriguing details