The Other Bennet Sister Episode 10 Release Date | Season Finale Breakdown & Potential Season 2? (2026)

The Other Bennet Sister, a charming Regency romance series, captivates audiences with its sweet narrative and viral moments. With its ten-episode run, the show follows the journey of Mary Bennet, Elizabeth's younger sister, as she steps into the spotlight. The series, inspired by Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice and based on Janice Hadlow's novel, has left viewers intrigued, especially with the uncertain fate of Mary's happily ever after.

The final episode, set to air on Wednesday, June 24, on BritBox, promises a dramatic conclusion. According to the synopsis, Mary's decision to choose independence in London is about to be tested by a significant return, potentially altering her path. The show's success and the clever audience it has attracted have sparked discussions about a potential second season.

In an interview, creator Sarah Quintrell and star Ella Bruccoleri hinted at the possibility of a sequel, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the original story. They acknowledged the show's success and the audience's engagement, indicating a thoughtful approach to any future developments. The series finale, streaming at 3:30 AM ET, offers a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the resolution of Mary's journey, leaving them eagerly anticipating the next chapter in her story.

For Americans, BritBox is the exclusive platform to watch The Other Bennet Sister. With a subscription, viewers can enjoy the series and potentially witness the conclusion of Mary's romantic endeavors. The show's blend of historical romance and modern storytelling has created a dedicated fan base, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.