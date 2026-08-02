The recent revelation that a secret file detailing the circumstances surrounding Princess Diana's death will remain locked away until at least 2082 has sparked renewed accusations of a cover-up by French authorities. This decision, made under the guise of national security and privacy, has ignited a heated debate about transparency and the true nature of the princess' tragic demise.

The dossier, comprising over 6000 documents and standing one meter tall, was compiled by French police in 2007 following an 18-month investigation into the 1997 crash. It includes witness statements, toxicology reports, crash-scene photographs, and interviews, making it one of the most comprehensive legal investigations in modern French history.

What makes this case particularly intriguing is the length of time the file will remain sealed. Under French law, files can be blocked from public access for at least 75 years, meaning the dossier will not be accessible until 2082, almost a century after Diana's death. This extended secrecy has raised suspicions and fueled speculation about the true nature of the incident.

Critics argue that the prolonged secrecy risks fueling suspicion and conspiracy theories. The fact that the file is guarded by heavily armed officers and stored at taxpayers' expense adds to the air of mystery. Some sources suggest that the secrecy is part of a cover-up, with one source stating, 'This secrecy stinks of a cover-up and conspiracy at the highest level.'

The timing of this revelation is also significant. With the 30th anniversary of Diana's fatal crash in Paris's Pont de l’Alma tunnel approaching, the decision to hide the file until the 2080s could be seen as a deliberate attempt to avoid scrutiny and maintain the status quo. This has led some to question the integrity of the French authorities and their handling of the investigation.

In 2007, French authorities claimed the dossier had been lost, just weeks before an inquest into the royal's death was opened in Britain. This claim was later proven false, as the dossier was indeed found and used in the British inquest. The British probe concluded that Diana and Al Fayed were unlawfully killed due to grossly negligent driving by paparazzi and their chauffeur.

The aftermath of Diana's death has been shrouded in controversy and speculation. The decision to keep the French dossier sealed for nearly a century only adds to the air of mystery. As the years pass, the truth behind the princess' death may become increasingly elusive, leaving the public with more questions than answers.