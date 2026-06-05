The Return of the Holden Sportwagon: A Winton Festival of Speed Preview (2026)

The world of motorsports is buzzing with excitement as the iconic Holden Sportwagon makes its highly anticipated return to the track. This veteran race car, with its rich history, is set to grace the Winton Festival of Speed once again, captivating fans and enthusiasts alike.

What makes this comeback truly special is the car's remarkable journey. Originally built in Japan as a test mule, it found new life on the racing circuit, escaping the fate of many others like it. This resurrection story is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic race cars and the passion of those who keep their legacy alive.

The Holden Sportwagon will be piloted by its dedicated custodian, David Holc, who is no stranger to the thrill of competition. This reunion between car and driver is a narrative thread that adds a layer of sentimentality to the event, creating a unique connection with fans.

But the real magic lies in the diverse lineup of vehicles set to compete. The Touring Car Legends Super Sprint promises an eclectic mix, including the legendary AUSCARs, early Touring Car Masters machines, and the formidable V8 BRute Utes. This blend of classic and modern racing machines is a celebration of motorsport's rich history and evolution.

One aspect that personally excites me is the inclusion of the Fitzy Cup, featuring a stunning array of Porsche 996 and 997 Cup Cars. The presence of these endurance-racing specials, like the unique Porsche 996 GT3 RSR, adds a touch of exclusivity and showcases the sport's technical advancements over the years.

As an analyst, I find it intriguing how the festival organizers are going beyond the traditional race format. The Winton Festival of Speed is not just about high-octane action; it's a lifestyle experience. With offerings like glamping, hot air ballooning, and the Brown Brothers Trackside Lounge, the event caters to a broader audience, creating a unique atmosphere that blends motorsport with leisure.

In my opinion, this approach is a brilliant strategy to engage a wider demographic and foster a sense of community. It's not just about the cars and their performance; it's about creating lasting memories and building a culture around the sport.

The Winton Festival of Speed is more than a racing event; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of motorsport. From the resurrection of the Holden Sportwagon to the diverse range of vehicles and the immersive festival experience, it promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle. Personally, I can't wait to see these classic cars roar back to life, reminding us of the rich heritage that continues to inspire and excite fans worldwide.