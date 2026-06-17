The State of Humanities in Scottish Universities: An Expert's Perspective (2026)

Professor Murray Pittock, a distinguished scholar and public intellectual in Scotland, offers a thought-provoking perspective on the state of the humanities in Scottish universities. With a rich academic background, including serving as Dean, vice-principal, and pro-vice-principal at Glasgow University, Pittock is well-positioned to offer insights into the challenges facing liberal arts education. His expertise spans history, cultural studies, and literature, and he is a leading voice in advocating for the arts and humanities.

One of the key concerns Pittock raises is the decline in the humanities, particularly in universities. He notes that while STEM subjects are booming, humanities courses are facing closure due to lack of funding. This trend is not isolated to Scotland; it's a global phenomenon. The rise of STEM subjects is often framed as a necessary shift towards economic growth, but Pittock argues that this perspective oversimplifies the value of the humanities. He emphasizes that the arts provide a foundation in critical thinking, rational debate, and intellectual curiosity, which are essential for a well-informed and engaged citizenry.

Pittock's personal experience as a student in the 1980s informs his perspective. He recalls a time when literature students were encouraged to engage with challenging texts, such as Shakespeare, and to subject them to rigorous critical analysis. However, he worries that today's students may not have the same opportunities. He notes that some universities are struggling to maintain humanities courses, and there's a risk that students may not be exposed to a broad range of literary and historical works, including Shakespeare.

The decline in the humanities is not just an academic concern; it has broader implications for society. Pittock argues that the humanities are essential for fostering critical thinking and rational debate, which are crucial for a functioning democracy. He points to the rise of conspiracy theories and the erosion of democratic norms as evidence of the humanities' importance. He believes that without a strong humanities foundation, society risks becoming more divided and less capable of addressing complex challenges.

Pittock also addresses the issue of trigger warnings and the impact of 'woke' culture on the humanities. He acknowledges that there have been changes in the way students engage with literature, but he argues that these changes are not necessarily negative. He believes that students today are more sensitive to issues of race, gender, and social justice, and that this is a positive development. However, he also worries that the humanities are being marginalized in favor of more 'practical' subjects, such as STEM.

In conclusion, Professor Murray Pittock's insights offer a sobering perspective on the state of the humanities in Scottish universities. He argues that the humanities are essential for fostering critical thinking, rational debate, and intellectual curiosity, and that their decline has broader implications for society. As we navigate the challenges of the 21st century, it is crucial to recognize the value of the humanities and to support efforts to preserve and promote them.