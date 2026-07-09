The Ultimate Tax Hack for Retirees: How to Save Big with Roth Conversions (2026)

Roth Conversions: A Strategic Approach to Maximizing Retirement Savings

In the world of retirement planning, finding ways to optimize your savings and minimize taxes is crucial. One strategy that has gained attention is the Roth conversion, particularly for those in the 62-to-70 age range. This approach can be a powerful tool for those looking to make the most of their retirement funds and potentially save tens of thousands of dollars in taxes. Let's delve into this strategy and explore why it's worth considering.

The 62-to-70 Window: A Unique Opportunity

The period between ages 62 and 70 is a unique window for retirees. During this time, individuals often have more control over their taxable income, as wages have stopped and Social Security benefits haven't started yet. This makes it an ideal time to reshape your retirement portfolio and potentially save on taxes. For instance, a 64-year-old retiree with a $1.4 million traditional 401(k) and a paid-off house can strategically convert a portion of their 401(k) to a Roth account, taking advantage of the low-tax environment.

The Tax Advantage: A Blended Federal Cost in the Low Teens

Converting $100,000 a year from a traditional 401(k) to a Roth account between ages 64 and 70 can result in a blended federal tax cost in the low teens. This is significantly lower than the tax rates that may apply after age 73, when required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin. By taking advantage of this window, individuals can potentially save on taxes and keep more of their hard-earned money.

Medicare and IRMAA: Navigating the Cliff

However, one potential pitfall in this strategy is Medicare and the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). IRMAA uses a two-year lookback, so income in 2026 can impact Medicare premiums in 2028. For a couple, crossing certain income thresholds can trigger significant increases in Medicare surcharges. For example, crossing $274,000 in MAGI (Modified Adjusted Gross Income) can result in a $5,772 annual surcharge. To avoid this, careful planning is essential, such as converting just under a bracket line to minimize the impact of IRMAA.

Delaying Social Security: Magnifying the Window

Delaying Social Security benefits beyond full retirement age can also maximize the Roth conversion window. Each year of delay adds roughly 8% to the lifetime benefit, fully inflation-indexed. Claiming at 70 instead of 67 can increase a monthly benefit by about $1,000. This higher base benefit shifts more lifetime income into the tax-favored Social Security structure, reducing the need for taxable IRA withdrawals.

Strategic Moves Before December 31

To make the most of the 62-to-70 window, consider the following strategic moves before December 31:

Calculate Your Conversion Ceiling: Pull a draft 2026 tax return and determine the room between projected MAGI and the $218,000 IRMAA cliff for joint filers. This figure is your conversion ceiling for the year.

Pull a draft 2026 tax return and determine the room between projected MAGI and the $218,000 IRMAA cliff for joint filers. This figure is your conversion ceiling for the year. Fund SECURE 2.0 Super Catch-Up: If you're between ages 60 and 63 and still earning, fund the SECURE 2.0 super catch-up of $11,250 on top of the $24,500 base, for a total of $35,750. Those who earned more than $150,000 in 2025 must route catch-ups to a Roth 401(k).

If you're between ages 60 and 63 and still earning, fund the SECURE 2.0 super catch-up of $11,250 on top of the $24,500 base, for a total of $35,750. Those who earned more than $150,000 in 2025 must route catch-ups to a Roth 401(k). File Form SSA-44: If a one-time conversion pushes you over an IRMAA tier, file Form SSA-44 the year you retire. The Social Security Administration will recalculate premiums based on actual lower income, sparing you the surcharge.

Conclusion: Seizing the Opportunity

The 62-to-70 window is a unique opportunity for retirees to reshape their retirement portfolio and potentially save on taxes. By carefully planning and taking advantage of this window, individuals can make the most of their retirement savings and secure a more comfortable future. However, it's essential to consider the potential pitfalls, such as Medicare and IRMAA, and plan accordingly. With the right strategy, this window can be a powerful tool for maximizing retirement savings and ensuring a more secure financial future.