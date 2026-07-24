The Untold Story of 'Park St. Under': Boston's Precursor to 'Cheers' (2026)

The Boston Barroom Battle: 'Cheers' vs. 'Park St. Under'

In the world of television, inspiration can come from the most unexpected places, and sometimes, it sparks controversy. Such is the case with the beloved sitcom 'Cheers' and its lesser-known predecessor, 'Park St. Under'. As an expert in the entertainment industry, I find this tale of creative borrowing and local pride utterly captivating.

'Cheers', the iconic NBC series that ran from 1982 to 1993, is a cultural phenomenon. It's the story of a Boston bar where everybody knows your name, a concept that resonated with audiences worldwide. But here's the twist: it might not have been entirely original.

Enter 'Park St. Under', a local Boston sitcom that aired on WCVB-TV from 1979 to 1980. This show, set in an underground tavern near Park Street Station, had a strikingly similar premise. It was raw, unpolished, but undeniably authentic, capturing the essence of Boston's bar culture.

The cast of 'Park St. Under' was a colorful bunch, including a former Red Sox player-turned-bar-owner, a quirky blonde waitress who would later become a renowned stage actress, and a balding, pompous psychiatrist. These characters, played by local talents, felt like they jumped right out of Boston's streets.

Now, here's where it gets intriguing. The cast and crew of 'Park St. Under' couldn't help but notice the striking similarities between their show and the early episodes of 'Cheers'. In their eyes, it was more than just inspiration—it was a direct rip-off. The setting, the characters, the overall vibe—all seemed to mirror their beloved local show.

The head writer of 'Park St. Under', Arnie Reisman, even wrote about it in the Vineyard Gazette, humorously titled 'Where Everybody Borrows Your Name'. He described the 'Cheers' pilot as 'teeth-gnashingly similar' to his show, leaving no room for doubt in his mind.

But the creators of 'Cheers' had a different story. They attributed their inspiration to 'Duffy's Tavern', a 1940s radio comedy set in a New York bar, created by the father of 'Cheers' co-creator James Burrows. They also cited the Bull & Finch Pub in Boston as the physical model for the famous Cheers bar.

The controversy, however, persists. While there's no definitive proof of plagiarism, the similarities are hard to ignore. It's a classic case of art imitating life, or perhaps, art imitating local TV.

What makes this story particularly fascinating is the impact these shows had on the local community. 'Park St. Under' was a trailblazer, a locally produced sitcom that entertained Boston audiences for nearly a year. It was raw, real, and a testament to the city's spirit. 'Cheers', on the other hand, became a global phenomenon, but its roots in Boston are undeniable.

In my opinion, this isn't just a tale of two shows; it's a reflection of the power of local storytelling. 'Park St. Under' may not have had the reach of 'Cheers', but it left an indelible mark on Boston's entertainment scene. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most authentic stories come from our own backyards.

So, was 'Cheers' a rip-off of 'Park St. Under'? The truth may be lost in the mists of television history. But one thing is clear: both shows, in their own ways, captured the heart and soul of Boston's bar culture, leaving us with characters and settings that continue to resonate with audiences, both local and global.