The US Auto Market: A Decade of Stagnation and the Rise of Hyundai-Kia (2026)

The US auto market has been in a state of stagnation and decline for decades, with a few notable exceptions. The zero-sum game has seen its fair share of winners and losers, with some automakers thriving while others struggle. In this article, I will delve into the trends and patterns that have shaped the market, and offer my own insights and commentary on the topic. The US auto market has been in a state of stagnation and decline for decades, with a few notable exceptions. The zero-sum game has seen its fair share of winners and losers, with some automakers thriving while others struggle. In my opinion, the key to understanding this market lies in the short-termism and allegiance to Wall Street that has driven automakers to focus on profit margins rather than customer needs. This has led to a situation where automakers are constantly jacking up prices and scuttling sedan models, thereby losing customers and causing unit sales to decline further. But what makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that some automakers have managed to buck the trend. Hyundai-Kia, for example, has been the big winner in the zero-sum US auto market, taking share away from the others and growing relentlessly at their expense. In fact, their sales have continued to soar from record to record, even in the face of steep plunges in the market. One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that annual new vehicle sales have peaked in 2000 and 2016, each followed by a long deep plunge and a slow recovery. This pattern has repeated itself over and over again, with the market seemingly unable to break free from its cycle of stagnation and decline. What many people don't realize is that the US auto market is a zero-sum game, where growth by one automaker means declines at others. This is why it is so important to analyze the performance of individual automakers in order to understand the broader trends and patterns in the market. From my perspective, the data presented in the article highlights the challenges facing the US auto market, and the need for automakers to adapt to changing consumer needs and market conditions. The year-over-year comparisons in the data are particularly interesting, as they reveal the distortions caused by tariff front-running and other short-term market fluctuations. If you take a step back and think about it, it becomes clear that the US auto market is facing a number of challenges, including population growth, economic growth, and changing consumer preferences. A detail that I find especially interesting is the fact that the big three US automakers (GM, Ford, and Stellantis) have fallen into the trap of focusing on profit margins rather than customer needs. This has led to a situation where they are losing customers and causing unit sales to decline further. What this really suggests is that the US auto market is in need of a shake-up, and that automakers need to rethink their strategies in order to adapt to the changing landscape. In conclusion, the US auto market is a complex and dynamic environment, with a number of factors influencing its performance. By analyzing the data and trends presented in the article, we can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the market, and the need for automakers to adapt to changing consumer needs and market conditions. Personally, I think that the US auto market is facing a number of challenges, including the need to adapt to changing consumer preferences, the impact of short-term market fluctuations, and the need to rethink strategies in order to remain competitive.