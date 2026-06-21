Evan Pfeufer, a Long Island resident, has recently found himself in the spotlight for an unusual reason: a prediction he made in his 2020 high school yearbook. Pfeufer boldly declared that the New York Knicks would win the NBA title in 2026, choosing this over listing his academic achievements or extracurricular activities. What makes this prediction even more intriguing is the rhyme scheme behind it. Pfeufer explained that he picked the specific year and game count because the phrase "Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA Finals" rhymed well. This seemingly whimsical choice has now become a viral sensation, with one Instagram post alone receiving over 130,000 views. The Knicks' current performance in the NBA playoffs further adds to the intrigue, as they currently lead the Spurs 2-1 in the best-of-seven series and are set to play again on Wednesday. This unexpected prediction has sparked curiosity and debate, leaving many to wonder if Pfeufer's rhyme-based approach to forecasting sports outcomes could be more than just a coincidence. As the Knicks continue their playoff run, Pfeufer's yearbook entry remains a topic of interest, blending humor with sports fandom in a way that has captured the attention of many.