The Worst Day of the Week to Buy Gas: When to Fill Up Instead (2026)

Navigating the Gas Price Maze: When to Fill Up and When to Hold Off

In the ongoing battle against rising gas prices, timing is everything. Whether you're planning a road trip or just trying to keep your commuting costs in check, knowing the worst day to buy gas and the best time to fill up can save you a pretty penny. So, let's dive into the fascinating world of gas price trends and uncover some valuable insights.

The Weekly Gas Price Rollercoaster

According to GasBuddy's research, the worst day to fill up is often Thursday. This is because gas prices tend to spike on Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday being the peak. The reason for this surge is simple: demand. As the weekend approaches, drivers tend to fill up, leading to higher prices. Conversely, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill up, as prices gradually ease into the weekend.

However, it's important to remember that this isn't a universal rule. The best day to fill up varies by state, and some states experience more price cycling. For instance, in Texas, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Florida, gas prices can reset higher on a specific day and then slowly decline over the next few days before spiking again. This price cycling can result in significant savings, with price differences of 15 to 45 cents per gallon or more.

The Impact of Global Events

While weekly patterns play a significant role, global events can also cause gas price fluctuations. The recent war in Iran has led to dramatic spikes in gas prices across the country, with the national average price hovering around $3.60 per gallon. This conflict is expected to keep gas prices high until the situation stabilizes, which could be a while.

Strategies to Save on Gas

Choosing the right day to fill up is just one part of the equation. Here are some additional strategies to help you save on gas:

Drive Less: The most straightforward way to save is to reduce your driving. Cut out unnecessary trips, plan your routes efficiently, and consider carpooling. Using GPS can also help you navigate the most efficient routes, avoiding detours and backups.

Use Gas Price Apps: Apps like GasBuddy, Gas Guru, and the AAA mobile app can be your best friends. They provide real-time gas price information, helping you find the cheapest stations in your area. These apps also offer directions to the lowest-priced stations, making it easier to save money.

Pay in Cash: Paying in cash can often get you a better deal. Gas stations don't have to pay credit card processing surcharges, so they may offer lower prices for cash customers. If paying in cash isn't an option, consider using a credit card that offers cash back, especially if it provides more cashback at gas stations.

Drive Smarter: Simple driving habits can make a big difference. Accelerating slowly and maintaining a steady speed can improve fuel efficiency. Regular car maintenance, such as keeping your car tuned up and checking tire pressure, also ensures your vehicle operates more efficiently, reducing fuel consumption.

Conclusion

In the quest to save money on gas, timing is crucial. Knowing the worst day to buy gas and the best time to fill up can significantly impact your wallet. Additionally, adopting strategies like driving less, using gas price apps, paying in cash, and driving smarter can further reduce your fuel expenses. So, the next time you're at the gas station, remember these tips and watch your savings grow.